OUT NOW: Original Soundtrack for Korean BL Drama, My Bias Is Showing!

Three members of OMEGA X contributed to the production of the OSTs

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The original soundtrack for the Korean BL drama, My Bias Is Showing!, has officially been released. Based on the webtoon that gained popularity on multiple South Korean webtoon platforms, including Kakao Page, Mr. Blue, and Naver Series, the drama adaptation began airing in late August. Starring Kevin (Legal name: Park Jin Woo) of OMEGA X and Kim Kang Min, this drama follows Na Ae-joon (played by Kevin), a high school teacher who is a longtime fan of Choi Si-yeol (played by Kim Kang Min), a member of the popular boy group A-one. After Ae-joon and Si-yeol unexpectedly meet each other, they undergo a rollercoaster and emotional journey of love, revenge, and the reality of a relationship between an idol and a fan.The My Bias Is Showing! original soundtrack album includes four tracks: “덕통사고 (Countdown),” “DIVE,” “TAKE ME OVER,” and “Pure Love.” OMEGA X member Junghoon, who also played the role of A-one’s leader J.J, in the drama, participated as a composer, lyricist, and vocalist in three of the tracks: “덕통사고 (Countdown),” “TAKE ME OVER,” and “Pure Love.” Junghoon and Kevin’s bandmates of OMEGA X, Jaehan and Yechan, also participated in the composition, lyric writing, and vocal performance for the track “DIVE.” Other OMEGA X members also participated in the original soundtrack album as vocalists; Kevin sang “덕통사고 (Countdown)” with Junghoon, while Xen, Taedong, and Jehyun joined Junghoon in singing “TAKE ME OVER.”The album’s first track, “덕통사고 (Countdown),” expresses the thrill and surprise of falling in love with the inspiration from J-Rock's energetic sound. The song’s Korean title, “덕통사고,” is a K-pop fandom slang term for becoming a fan of a celebrity through an unexpected reason, as if it were a sudden accident, and this term describes how Ae-joon started falling for his bias in the drama. “DIVE” is a house genre track that compares the uncertainty and excitement of falling in love to the nervousness before diving into the ocean. “TAKE ME OVER” is a funk-pop track highlighting the upbeat mood of the drama. The album closes with “Pure Love,” a ballad that portrays innocent romance through sentimental lyrics, just as its title implies.In addition to members of OMEGA X, experienced musicians and producers, including ByHVN , NickIE from the production and publishing team PAPERMAKER , and NE:ON , joined to complete this original soundtrack album. My Bias Is Showing! is comprised of ten 20-minute episodes, and can be watched globally on iQIYI and GagaOOLala in the Americas, Europe, Southeast Asia, and more.

