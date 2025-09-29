Argent LNG Officially Accepted into FERC Pre-Filing Process under Docket No. PF25-11

Argent LNG GTT Tanks 2 Argent LNG Port Fourchon is a multi-use coastal port that functions primarily as a land base for multiple offshore energy support service companies. Argent LNG Ships Argent LNG

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Argent LNG , a leading developer of low-carbon LNG infrastructure, is thrilled to announce that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ( FERC ) has officially accepted its 25 million tonnes per annum (MMtpa) LNG export terminal at Port Fourchon, Louisiana, into the pre-filing process under Docket No. PF25-11.Following the submission of the readiness letter on September 2, 2025, and FERC’s subsequent confirmation, this milestone accelerates Argent LNG’s path toward construction and operation, positioning the project to deliver reliable U.S. energy to global markets by 2030.The FERC pre-filing process, under Docket No. PF25-11, initiates formal collaboration with FERC, federal and state agencies, local regulators, and community stakeholders. This phase enables early environmental reviews, engineering advancements, permitting coordination, and transparent engagement to ensure the project upholds the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and environmental responsibility.“Our acceptance into the FERC pre-filing process under Docket No. PF25-11 is a pivotal step toward realizing Argent LNG’s vision as a premier global LNG supplier,” said Jonathan Bass, Chairman and CEO of Argent LNG. “Designed for speed, efficiency, and performance, this project leverages modular technology and partnerships with industry leaders like Baker Hughes, Honeywell UOP, ABB, and GTT to strengthen U.S. energy security while creating significant economic opportunities for Louisiana.”Located on a 900-acre site under a 90-year lease at Port Fourchon, the terminal benefits from uncongested deepwater access, proximity to low-nitrogen feed-gas pipelines, and the port’s resilient energy infrastructure. Once operational, Argent LNG will be among North America’s largest and most competitive LNG export facilities, supplying cost-effective American natural gas to key markets in Europe, Africa, South Asia, and South America.“Port Fourchon is the heart of America’s offshore energy industry, and Argent LNG’s project under Docket No. PF25-11 marks a transformative step forward,” said Chett Chiasson, Executive Director of Port Fourchon. “With our deepwater access, robust infrastructure, and skilled workforce, this project will position Fourchon as a global LNG export hub, driving economic growth and innovation in our region.”Argent LNG’s hybrid model combines Baker Hughes modular construction with proven technology from Honeywell UOP, ABB and GTT, to minimize timelines, costs, and environmental impacts, setting a new standard for U.S. LNG development.About Greater Lafourche Port Commission The Greater Lafourche Port Commission is dedicated to the economic development of Port Fourchon and the surrounding region. The Commission strives to provide exceptional service and infrastructure to support the needs of the energy industry and enhance the local economy. ( https://portfourchon.com About Argent LNGArgent LNG is an independent U.S.-based developer revolutionizing low-carbon LNG infrastructure through modular design and strategic partnerships. Committed to delivering clean, reliable energy to global markets, Argent LNG is advancing world-scale projects that prioritize efficiency, sustainability, and community impact. Argent LNG is developing a state-of-the-art 25 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) LNG export facility in Port Fourchon, Louisiana. Strategically located to serve global markets, Argent LNG leverages traditional natural gas and lower-carbon technologies to deliver reliable, sustainable, and competitive LNG. The project is designed to enhance global energy security, support industrial decarbonization, and help balance the transition to a cleaner energy future. Led by a team with decades of experience across the energy value chain, Argent LNG is committed to delivering smart, scalable solutions to meet the world's growing energy needs.

