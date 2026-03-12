Argent LNG Submits Application to U.S. Department of Energy for Authorization to Export 25 MTPA of U.S. LNG

Argent Logo Argent LNG Argent LNG Argent 6 Trains Loading LNG Carrier Argent Ship Leaving Dock

Increasing America’s ability to export LNG helps stabilize energy supply chains, strengthens relationships with key allies and trading partners, and reinforces the Energy Dominance Policy” — Jonathan Bass, Chairman & CEO

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Argent LNG , LLC today announced that it has submitted an application to the U.S. Department of Energy seeking long-term, multi-contract authorization to export domestically produced liquefied natural gas (LNG) to both Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and non-FTA countries.The application was submitted to the Department’s Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management and Office of Natural Gas and Global Energy and requests authorization to export up to 1,293.75 billion cubic feet per year (Bcf/yr) of natural gas—equivalent to approximately 25 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG.The LNG would be produced and exported from the Argent LNG terminal that the company proposes to construct, own, and operate at Port Fourchon, one of the most strategically important energy logistics hubs on the U.S. Gulf Coast.Argent LNG is seeking a 20-year export authorization, consistent with Department of Energy policy, beginning from the commencement of commercial operations at the proposed facility. The request also includes a three-year make-up period following the authorization term to ensure the full delivery of contracted LNG volumes.“At a time of growing geopolitical uncertainty and volatility in global energy markets, it is essential that the United States continue expanding reliable sources of LNG supply for the world,” said Jonathan Bass, Chairman and CEO of Argent LNG. “Energy security is national security. By increasing America’s capacity to deliver LNG to global markets, projects like Argent LNG help provide stable and diversified energy supplies to allies and partners who depend on dependable access to natural gas.”Bass noted that recent disruptions in global energy markets have reinforced the importance of diversified supply chains and resilient export infrastructure.“The world has learned that overreliance on limited energy sources or politically unstable regions carries significant risk,” Bass said. “Expanding U.S. LNG export capacity strengthens global energy resilience, supports economic stability, and ensures that countries seeking reliable and responsible energy partners have credible alternatives.”Bass added that expanding American LNG export capacity is consistent with broader U.S. energy policy priorities aimed at strengthening global energy security.“Projects like Argent LNG support the objectives of the American Energy Dominance policy by ensuring that abundant U.S. natural gas resources can reach global markets,” Bass said. “Increasing America’s ability to export LNG helps stabilize energy supply chains, strengthens relationships with key allies and trading partners, and reinforces the United States’ role as a dependable energy supplier during periods of global uncertainty.”The proposed 25 MTPA LNG export facility is expected to play a significant role in expanding U.S. LNG capacity while supporting growing global demand for secure and reliable natural gas supplies.About Argent LNGArgent LNG, LLC is a Louisiana-based energy company developing a next-generation LNG export terminal at Port Fourchon. Designed using a modular development approach to enhance efficiency and reduce construction timelines, the project is planned to have a total export capacity of 25 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG. Argent LNG is focused on strengthening U.S. energy leadership while helping meet growing global demand for secure, reliable, and lower-carbon energy supplies.

