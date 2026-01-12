Argent LNG Engages K&L Gates to Lead FERC and DOE Regulatory Filings

K&L Gates Argent LNG Argent LNG Port Fourchon is a multi-use coastal port that functions primarily as a land base for multiple offshore energy support service companies. Argent LNG

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Argent LNG today announced that it has formally engaged K&L Gates LLP, one of the world’s leading energy and infrastructure law firms, to lead its Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) regulatory filing and permitting process for the Argent LNG export facility at Port Fourchon, Louisiana.Argent LNG will be represented by Tim Furdyna, Stuart Robbins, and Matt Leggett, with overall strategic direction led by David Wochner, US Regional Managing Partner for K&L Gates and a nationally recognized authority on LNG permitting, FERC proceedings, and U.S. natural gas export regulation.K&L Gates brings decades of experience guiding world-scale LNG terminals through complex federal, state, and international regulatory frameworks. The firm has played a leading role in many of the United States’ most significant LNG export authorizations and infrastructure developments.“Engaging K&L Gates is a major milestone for Argent LNG as we advance through the FERC and DOE processes,” said Jonathan Bass, Founder and Executive Leader of Argent LNG. The K&L Gates team are widely regarded and respected for their comprehensive experience in LNG permitting and regulatory strategy. Their leadership reinforces our commitment to excellence, transparency, and regulatory rigor as we move this project forward.”“Argent LNG represents the type of disciplined, forward-looking LNG development that aligns with both U.S. regulatory priorities and global energy security needs,” said Tim Furdyna, partner at K&L Gates. “We look forward to working closely with the Argent LNG team to advance the project through the FERC and DOE processes in a manner that is rigorous, transparent, and firmly grounded in the public interest.”The engagement supports Argent LNG’s broader mission to deliver secure, transparent, and values-aligned U.S. LNG to global markets, strengthening energy security for allies while driving economic growth, workforce development, and infrastructure investment along the U.S. Gulf Coast.The Argent LNG project is a proposed 25 MTPA modular LNG export facility located at Port Fourchon, Louisiana, strategically positioned to serve global markets while leveraging U.S. engineering, technology, and environmental best practices.“This engagement reflects Argent LNG’s disciplined approach to project development and regulatory compliance,” Bass added. “We are building a project designed to meet the highest standards of safety, environmental stewardship, and public interest.”About Argent LNGArgent LNG is developing a world-scale LNG export terminal at Port Fourchon, Louisiana, focused on delivering reliable, lower-carbon, and responsibly sourced U.S. LNG to international markets. The project emphasizes modular development, American technology, strong community partnerships, and long-term energy security for allied nations.About K&L Gates LLPK&L Gates is a fully integrated global law firm. The firm represents leading multinational corporations, growth and middle-market companies, capital markets participants and entrepreneurs in every major industry group as well as public sector entities, educational institutions, philanthropic organizations and individuals.

