Maker Faire Rome 2025 Turns Innovation Into a Contact Sport

Crowds enter Maker Faire Rome – The European Edition at the Gazometro Ostiense in Rome. The 2025 event runs Oct. 17–19.

The global stage for human-centred innovation returns Oct. 17–19

Our curation this year emphasises transparency and usefulness—projects you can understand, rebuild and maintain. Confidence in new tech grows when you can open the box” — Alessandro Ranellucci, curator of Maker Faire Rome

ROMA, LAZIO, ITALY, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maker Faire Rome – The European Edition, promoted and organised by the Rome Chamber of Commerce, a public body in Italy, returns from 17 to 19 October 2025 with a human-centred, hands-on programme that turns the city into a living lab where technology is built, tested and rebuilt in public. The 2025 edition features more than 380 projects from over 30 countries across robotics, IoT, digital fabrication, accessibility, sustainability and next-gen computing. Attendance is expected to exceed 30,000.

As automation, advanced manufacturing and machine intelligence move from promise to practice, this year’s curation favours understandable, replicable innovation: open schematics, standard parts and documentation you can take home — so ideas can travel from classroom to factory floor.

With the support of Italy’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Italian Trade Agency, curated delegations of investors, journalists and institutions will spotlight Rome’s role as a meeting point for applied innovation.

Maker Faire Rome is a structured, dynamic platform where the creativity and power of ideas become innovation through cross-pollination and dissemination, said Lorenzo Tagliavanti, President of the Rome Chamber of Commerce. “We bring together businesses, schools and communities in co-design, training and matchmaking that turn bright projects into real-world value.”

No AI pavilion — because AI is everywhere

While many events create silos for artificial intelligence, Maker Faire Rome integrates it across disciplines. AI isn’t a theme here — it’s a thread. It powers devices that help people who are blind or visually impaired navigate, systems that monitor health using vision-based diagnostics, and open-source tools that bring machine learning into classrooms and studios.

Editors’ global highlights:

• Life4All (Brazil): AI-assisted organ-transplant logistics to cut fatal delays in the referral chain.

• Build a CubeSat (Switzerland): Classroom kits that turn orbital science into hands-on mission design.

• Plastic Reuse System (Nigeria): Low-cost machines that transform waste into durable goods for local livelihoods.

• Modular RISC-V AI PC (Hong Kong): An open, modular computer that demystifies applied AI for students.

• SIDE Haptic Exoskeleton (Italy): A bi-articular upper-limb exoskeleton bringing force feedback to VR/AR training for confined-space operations — industrial safety with human-factors depth.

• Fare Luce sul Caos (Italy): A photonic “analogue” computer tackling the travelling-salesman problem with lasers and liquid crystals — optimisation at light speed.

On-site:

Three thematic areas — Innovation, Creativity and Discovery — span robotics and AI, IoT, digital fabrication, agrifood, big data and immersive media. A dedicated Education & Gaming area offers hands-on workshops for all ages, with take-home documentation. Partnerships with universities, research centres, schools and enterprises support technology transfer and open innovation, with matchmaking for investors, start-ups and public administrations.

Dates and venue: 17–19 October 2025 — Gazometro Ostiense, Via del Commercio 11, Rome.

Accreditation and tickets: Media and trade accreditation details are available on request. Public ticketing is now open.

