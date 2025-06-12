MakeITcircular 2025: Maker Faire Rome Rewards Circular Economy Innovation

A proud moment at Maker Faire Rome – The European Edition: A winner of the MakeITcircular contest receives the award for her innovative circular economy project, alongside a representative of the judging panel.

Maker Faire Rome launches MakeITcircular 2025, the call for circular economy projects. Top prize: €3,000. Apply by 25 September.

ROMA, LAZIO, ITALY, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MakeITcircular 2025: Contest for Real-World Circular Economy Projects Is Now Open

Maker Faire Rome – The European Edition officially opens applications for MakeITcircular 2025, the national contest dedicated to tangible solutions for the circular economy. Now in its sixth edition, the initiative supports projects that embrace reuse, recycling, eco-design, and environmental sustainability — in full alignment with the Circular Consumption Charter.

The call is open until 12:00 noon on 25 September 2025 and offers a top prize of €3,000, along with other awards for impactful, scalable ideas already in advanced stages of development.

A Contest for Actionable Circular Economy Projects

Unlike other competitions, MakeITcircular exclusively selects advanced prototypes and developed solutions, not just concepts. The contest is open to:

• Individuals aged 18+, Italian or foreign nationals residing in Italy

• Associations, startups, foundations, schools, universities, and technical institutes

• Applicants to the “Circular Economy” category of Call for Makers 2025

Projects should clearly contribute to a circular economy model, addressing key areas such as:

• Reduction of environmental impact in production and consumption

• Reuse and repair models for products and materials

• Product durability and lowering of ecological footprints

• Citizen and community engagement, particularly involving youth

Awards and Judging Criteria

A multidisciplinary jury of experts in circular economy, sustainable innovation, and consumer protection will evaluate the submissions.

Awards include:

1st Prize – €3,000

2 Honourable Mentions – €1,000 each

1 Special Mention – €1,000

Projects will be assessed based on:

• Adherence to the Circular Consumption Charter

• Innovation and measurable environmental impact

• Technical feasibility and project maturity

Past award-winning projects have included:

• Smart waste monitoring systems for schools

• Plantable biodegradable phone covers

• Mobile collaborative repair labs

• Eco-footprint tracking and reduction apps

All successful startups

How to Apply

Applications are open until 25 September 2025, at 12:00 (midday italy's Time).

To apply, visit the official Maker Faire Rome website and complete the online submission form under the MakeITcircular section.

All guidelines, eligibility requirements, and selection criteria are available online on the Maker Faire Rome – The European Edition web site.

The Circular Consumption Charter: A Shared Vision for Sustainable Living

#MakeITcircular is grounded in the Circular Consumption Charter, a forward-looking document supported by 20 Italian consumer associations. It promotes a fairer, more digital and sustainable consumption model, and the contest serves as its practical implementation — encouraging direct involvement from citizens, schools, businesses and communities.

FAQs – MakeITcircular 2025

Who can apply?

Any adult resident in Italy, as well as entities such as schools, startups, NGOs, and foundations.

What’s the deadline?

Applications close on 25 September 2025, at 12:00 (midday).

What are the prizes?

One winning project will receive €3,000. Two honourable mentions and one special mention will each receive €1,000.

Where do I apply?

Submit your project via the official Maker Faire Rome website, in the MakeITcircular section.

What type of projects are eligible?

Projects must offer concrete, sustainable solutions for reuse, repair, waste reduction, or sustainability education, and must align with the Circular Consumption Charter.

