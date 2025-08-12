Maker Faire Rome 2025: Europe’s Largest Human-Centred Innovation Fair Returns to Gazometro Ostiense Oct. 17–19

Maker Faire Rome 2025 will return to the Gazometro Ostiense, Rome’s landmark of industrial archaeology, October 17–19. Picture visitors exploring an outdoor robotic installation

Global participation up 25%, with prototypes from four continents at Italy’s landmark technology and innovation fair

Innovation must be fair and useful to everyone. The free-to-exhibit model proves technology can — and should — improve everyday life” — Lorenzo Tagliavanti, President, Rome Chamber of Commerce

ROME, LAZIO, ITALY, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maker Faire Rome 2025, Europe’s largest human-centred technology and innovation fair, returns to the iconic Gazometro Ostiense in Rome, Italy from October 17–19, 2025 with expanded participation and global reach. This year’s call for projects drew 1,500 proposals — a 25% increase year-on-year. Media accreditation opens August 14 — see details in the Key Facts section below. Innovation is not just algorithms or devices — it’s where hands, minds, and purpose meet.

Since 2013, Maker Faire Rome – The European Edition has grown into a premier platform for hands-on innovation in Europe, hosting more than 7,000 projects and welcoming 850,000 visitors from over 40 countries. On average, each edition generates about 3,000 media stories, a third from global outlets covering technology, science, business, and culture.

It is part exhibition, part working laboratory: a place where prototypes are tested in full view, where failure is data, and where ideas become enterprises, research, and futures. Here, technology does not simply solve problems — it tells stories.

What’s New in 2025 — Expanded Participation at Rome’s Technology Fair

From the 1,500 proposals received, 400 projects will take centre stage at the Gazometro Ostiense, transforming the venue into a live forum for innovators from Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas. Visitors can test prototypes, challenge assumptions, and watch creativity turn into impact — in real time

How It Works — An Open Ecosystem for Global Collaboration

Organised by the Rome Chamber of Commerce, a public institution in Italy, Maker Faire Rome connects universities, schools, research centres, companies, and institutions across Europe and beyond.

Its open-door model turns encounters into collaborations. Innovators, University spin-offs, and startups meet investors and partners; every selected project exhibits free of charge. Over the years, hundreds of enterprises have launched here and scaled internationally — proof that bold, open experimentation can mature into sustainable ventures.

Innovation Themes 2025 — Insights from Maker Submissions (Non-Academic)

• Electronics & IoT — 39.4%

• Robotics & Automation — 15.9%

• Energy & Sustainability — 15.3%

• Health, Wellbeing & Longevity — 9.4%

• Art & Creative Technology — 8.8%

• Agritech & Food Innovation — 4.1%

• Digital Manufacturing — 4.1%

There is no dedicated “AI” category — not because it’s absent, but because it is everywhere: an evolving, enabling technology still taking shape and empowering innovation across nearly every field.

Four Global Stories to Watch

These projects showcase the reach of this international maker fair, connecting global innovators from every continent:

• USA — A sleek, lightweight personal flying device bringing aerospace tech to extreme sports.

• Japan — A compact electronics toolkit accelerating prototyping and cross-sector breakthroughs.

• South Asia — An AI-powered robotic arm bridging industrial automation and education.

• Nigeria — A low-energy process turning plastic waste into durable, market-ready products.

Where It Happens — Gazometro Ostiense, Rome’s Industrial Icon

The Gazometro Ostiense, a landmark of Rome’s industrial archaeology, has been reborn as a stage for contemporary ideas. Its adaptive reuse mirrors the fair’s ethos: heritage in dialogue with innovation.

Why It Matters — Empathy in the Age of AI

What if the future of technology wasn’t just faster — but fairer? While the world debates AI, energy, and sustainability, Maker Faire Rome offers another route: technology shaped through human ingenuity, skill, and exchange.

Since 2013, its halls and open-air stages have hosted moments that speak for themselves — unscripted encounters shared across social feeds, sparking ideas and connections far beyond Rome. The audience is driven by curiosity: seasoned experts stand beside students testing their first breakthroughs; an aerospace engineer in her 60s swaps renewable-energy insights with a teenage robotics prodigy; a master craftsperson blends traditional skill with digital precision to create solutions no one anticipated.

These are living exchanges, unfolding in the moment, witnessed by anyone passing by — and often shared instantly online. Conversations ignite experiments; experiments evolve into working prototypes; and stands transform into stages where ingenuity meets opportunity — open to anyone ready to imagine and create.

For three days, Rome becomes a living, breathing stage for curiosity and discovery — open to everyone who wants to step inside, explore, and be inspired by what unfolds next. Behind every stand is a story still in motion — and every visitor becomes part of it. The only way to know how it ends is to be there.

Voices from the Faire

“The love and enthusiasm of exhibitors, attendees and the MFR team were awe-inspiring — there’s so much to see that one year isn’t enough.”

— Shery Huss, Head of Community, Freeman Co., Forbes 2017 Forty Over 40 (USA)

“Maker Faire Rome: a firing of minds and a launch of innovation.”

— Melanie Boylan, Irish Tech News

“Maker Faire Rome is the most exciting and the biggest fair in the world.”

— Hiroshi Momose, Hokkaido University

Key Facts — European Innovation Expo in Italy

• Dates: 17–19 October 2025

• Venue: Gazometro Ostiense, Rome, Italy

• Expected visitors: 45,000 over three days

• Organisation: Public institution, non-profit — accessible pricing for all

MEDIA ACCREDITATION: For accreditation requests: press@makerfairerome.eu

FAQ

Q1: What makes Maker Faire Rome unique?

An open public–private ecosystem connecting universities, schools, research centres, companies, and institutions across Europe and beyond.

Q2: What can visitors experience?

Hands-on prototypes in health, climate, AI, circular economy, mobility, and education — all built to be tested, questioned, and improved on the spot.

🎥 Maker Faire Rome 2024 – That’s a wrap! 🌟

