Karnataka Tourism Strengthens Presence in Japan with Roadshow in Tokyo and Participation at the Tourism Expo Japan 2025

Officials from Karnataka Tourism, Representatives from Japan Airlines and the Indian Mission at the Tokyo Roadshow Group Photo of the Karnataka Tourism Delegation along with the Attendees at the Tokyo Roadshow Inaugural of the Karnataka Tourism Stall at the Tourism Expo Japan 2025 The Official Delegation of Karnataka Tourism at the Tourism Expo Japan 2025 Mr. Srinivas M, Chairman – KSTDC at the Tourism Expo Japan 2025

Strengthening cultural and travel ties, Karnataka presents its heritage, wildlife, and wellness experiences to Japan’s travel trade and global travelers.

BENGALURU , KARNATAKA , INDIA, September 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karnataka Tourism’s strategic outreach in Japan through a high-impact Roadshow in Tokyo on 24th September 2025, followed by active participation in the JATA Tourism Expo Japan from 25th to 28th September, received an overwhelming response and further strengthened the state’s presence in the Japanese travel market. These back-to-back engagements positioned Karnataka as a compelling destination for Japanese travelers seeking a mix of heritage, nature, wellness, and immersive cultural experiences.The Tokyo Roadshow, held on the morning of 24th September, was a dynamic platform for networking, destination promotion, and stakeholder engagement. The event brought together leading tour operators, travel agents, airlines, media personnel, and influencers from across Japan. Notably, the Roadshow was graced by the presence of Mr. R Madhu Sudan, Charge d'Affaires, Embassy of India, Tokyo, whose attendance underscored the importance of Indo-Japan tourism ties.Adding to the impact, representatives from Japan Airlines (JAL) joined the Karnataka delegation and presented to the attendees, opening avenues for future collaborations to improve air connectivity and joint promotions. Karnataka’s diverse tourism portfolio—from the architectural marvels of Hampi, Belur, and Mysore, to the serene beauty of Coorg and Chikmagalur, and the vibrant energy of Bengaluru—was well received by the audience. Special emphasis was placed on wildlife tourism, wellness retreats, and sustainable travel, aligning perfectly with evolving Japanese preferences for meaningful, eco-conscious journeys.Immediately following the roadshow, Karnataka Tourism showcased its offerings at the JATA Tourism Expo Japan 2025, one of Asia’s most prestigious travel exhibitions. The Karnataka pavilion stood out as a centerpiece of the India showcase, attracting significant attention for its visually immersive design and thematic focus. The pavilion was inaugurated by Ms. Debjani Chakrabarti, Minister (Commerce & Economic), Embassy of India, Tokyo.The official delegation from Karnataka was led by Mr. Akram Pasha, IAS, Commissioner, Department of Tourism, accompanied by Mr. Srinivas M, Chairman – KSTDC, and Mr. Janardhana H.P., Joint Director, Tourism Department, among other officials and key tourism stakeholders.The pavilion offered a holistic view of Karnataka’s tourism potential, with a dedicated focus on Buddhist heritage—highlighting ancient sites like Sannati, Dambal, and Aihole, which hold strong historical and architectural significance. Visitors were also introduced to the pristine landscapes of the Western Ghats, the Sharavathi River basin, and Om Beach, along with cultural showcases from Mysuru’s rich traditions and festivals. Karnataka’s efforts in sustainable and community-based tourism were prominently featured, reflecting the state’s commitment to responsible travel practices.The success of both the Tokyo Roadshow and JATA Expo highlighted Karnataka’s unique identity of “One State, Many Worlds”, capturing the imagination of Japan’s travel trade and media. The initiatives not only created stronger visibility for the state but also laid the foundation for long-term partnerships, destination inclusion in Japanese travel packages, and collaborative tourism marketing campaigns.With increased awareness, renewed interest from travel operators, and positive media coverage, Karnataka Tourism’s engagements in Japan have been a landmark step in expanding the state’s global outreach. The enthusiastic feedback received confirms Karnataka’s positioning as a preferred destination among Japanese travelers seeking culture, nature, wellness, and heritage.As Karnataka Tourism continues to strengthen its footprint in global markets, this successful engagement in Japan reinforces its vision of attracting discerning international travelers and fostering deeper cultural and tourism exchanges under the overarching theme of “One State, Many Worlds.”

Discover Karnataka World I Adventure I Heritage I Nature I Karnataka Tourism

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.