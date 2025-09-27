Derby Barracks / Simple Assault - DUI #1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A5005257
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 09/27/2025 @ 0005 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Barton
VIOLATION: Simple Assault / DUI #1
ACCUSED: Dustin Ferrin
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Holland, VT
VICTIM: Patrick Lafaso
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the report of the bouncer being assault at the Lake House Saloon, Barton, VT. The suspect left the area prior to Troopers arrival, but were located just down the roadway on Main St operating a motor vehicle. Investigation revealed the operator of the vehicle and the suspect in the assault to be Dustin Ferrin. Ferrin showed signs of impairment and was subsequently taken into custody, transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and release on a citation to appear in court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/14/2025 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.