Derby Barracks / Simple Assault - DUI #1

CASE#: 25A5005257

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 09/27/2025 @ 0005 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Barton

VIOLATION: Simple Assault / DUI #1

ACCUSED: Dustin Ferrin

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Holland, VT

VICTIM: Patrick Lafaso

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the report of the bouncer being assault at the Lake House Saloon, Barton, VT. The suspect left the area prior to Troopers arrival, but were located just down the roadway on Main St operating a motor vehicle. Investigation revealed the operator of the vehicle and the suspect in the assault to be Dustin Ferrin. Ferrin showed signs of impairment and was subsequently taken into custody, transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and release on a citation to appear in court.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/14/2025 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881