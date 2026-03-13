Experience the Best of Songkran at Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach
Celebrate the Thai New Year in style! Experience the ultimate Songkran getaway at Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach. From traditional water blessings to beachside fun, your perfect holiday awaits.
Embrace the spirit of Sanook (fun)! ?? Put on your brightest floral shirts and join our lively resort Water Fight. It is not just about cooling down under the tropical sun; it is a joyful Thai tradition of splashing away bad luck and sharing happiness wit
Family holidays made easy and fun! ???? Traveling with little ones this Songkran? Our M Passport package offers the best value for families, featuring Kids Eat Free benefits and special gifts they will absolutely love.
Soak up the sun and the fun at our energetic Songkran Pool Party! ?? Cool off in our expansive lagoon pools with refreshing drinks, great music, and splashy moments under the Phuket sun.
Enjoy the ultimate Songkran family getaway with beachside water fights, a 4-Region grill buffet, and M Passport family benefits at Phuket Marriott Merlin Beach.PATONG, PHUKET, THAILAND, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This April, celebrate the joy of Songkran without ever leaving the resort. Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach invites you to enjoy the ultimate ‘Thai New Year’ experience, packed with fun activities, culture & delicious food right on our private beach.
We are bringing the best of the festival to you. Guests can immerse themselves in traditional Thai activities and join the excitement of a lively Songkran Water Fight in a safe and family-friendly environment. For those looking to cool off and dance, our energetic Pool Party promises splashy fun for everyone under the tropical sun.
As the sun sets, the celebration continues with a special highlight: our Beach Grill Buffet – 4 Regions Style. Embark on a delicious culinary journey through Thailand as we showcase authentic flavors and famous dishes from the North, Northeast, Central & South. Enjoy fresh grilled seafood and regional specialties in a festive atmosphere by the sea—a perfect way to end a day of festivities.
Whether you want to get wet in the water fight, the pool party or savor a unique cultural dining experience, our resort offers it all.
We encourage guests to book early to secure their spot for this unforgettable celebration. Marriott Bonvoy members can also enjoy exclusive benefits & earn points on their stay.
For the ultimate family getaway, book our M Passport package—the best value for families, featuring Kids Eat Free benefits and special gifts.
Book your Songkran holiday now & make memories with us at Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach.
