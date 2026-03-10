Celebrate Songkran in Phuket at Courtyard Phuket Patong Beach Resort

Guests and performers join in a vibrant cultural procession, showcasing colorful Thai outfits and festive Songkran spirit Songkran fun under the Phuket sun! Celebrating Songkran in true Thai style with bright colors, water fun, and festive vibes Fun vibes, tropical greens, and water guns ready for Songkran at Courtyard Patong A lush tropical oasis featuring sparkling pools, towering palm trees, and serene resort vibes

Experience Songkran in Phuket with beachfront festivities, cultural traditions, and a vibrant New Year celebration at Courtyard Phuket Patong Beach Resort.

PHUKET, PATONG, PHUKET, THAILAND, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Courtyard Phuket Patong Beach Resort welcomes travelers to experience Songkran , Thailand’s most beloved and culturally significant festival, with a memorable stay by the beach. Celebrated once a year, this iconic water festival fills Phuket with lively traditions, vibrant music, and refreshing splashes that mark the arrival of the Thai New Year.Every April, Songkran draws visitors from around the globe who come to witness its meaningful customs—from traditional water blessings to energetic outdoor festivities. Patong Beach transforms into one of Phuket’s most vibrant celebration hubs, giving resort guests unmatched proximity to the excitement while enjoying the comfort of a modern beachfront retreat.Conveniently located close to the heart of Patong, Courtyard Phuket Patong Beach Resort provides an ideal setting for guests who wish to take part in the festivities. The resort features spacious accommodations, several swimming pools, diverse dining experiences, and direct access to Patong’s lively Songkran atmosphere—balanced with tranquil spaces perfect for unwinding after a fun‑filled day.Whether visiting with friends, family, or as a couple, guests can enjoy a once‑a‑year celebration that highlights Thailand’s joyful cultural traditions. After enjoying the water activities, travelers can relax by the pool, explore Patong’s wide selection of restaurants, or enjoy a leisurely walk along the nearby shoreline.Visitors are encouraged to secure reservations early, as Songkran is one of Thailand’s busiest travel periods. Marriott Bonvoy members can also enjoy special member rates and earn points during their holiday.Plan your Songkran escape today and dive into Thailand’s most festive celebration at Courtyard Phuket Patong Beach Resort!

