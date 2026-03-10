Celebrate the Joy of Songkran in Phuket at Courtyard Phuket Patong Beach Resort

Fun vibes, tropical greens, and water guns ready for Songkran at Courtyard Patong Celebrating Songkran in true Thai style with bright colors, water fun, and festive vibes A lush tropical oasis featuring sparkling pools, towering palm trees, and serene resort vibes Songkran fun under the Phuket sun! Guests and performers join in a vibrant cultural procession, showcasing colorful Thai outfits and festive Songkran spirit

Celebrate Songkran at Courtyard Phuket Patong Beach Resort with beachfront festivities, cultural traditions, and a vibrant Thai New Year experience

PHUKET, PATONG, PHUKET, THAILAND, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Travelers seeking an unforgettable cultural experience are invited to celebrate Thailand’s most joyful festival, Songkran , with an exciting beachside escape at Courtyard Phuket Patong Beach Resort . Held only once a year, Thailand’s famous water festival transforms streets into lively celebrations filled with laughter, music, and refreshing water splashes to mark the Thai New Year.Taking place every April, Songkran is one of the most anticipated events in Thailand. Visitors from around the world gather to experience the vibrant traditions, from symbolic water blessings to lively street festivities. Patong Beach becomes one of Phuket’s most energetic locations during the festival, offering guests front-row access to the celebrations while enjoying the comfort of a contemporary beachfront resort.Located just moments from the heart of the action, Courtyard Phuket Patong Beach Resort offers the perfect base for travelers looking to immerse themselves in the festivities. Guests can enjoy spacious rooms, multiple swimming pools, diverse dining options, and easy access to Patong’s famous Songkran celebrations—while still having a relaxing retreat to return to after a day of fun.Whether traveling with friends, as a couple, or with family, Songkran is a once-a-year opportunity to experience Thailand’s culture in its most joyful form. After the water fights wind down, guests can unwind by the pool, explore Patong’s vibrant dining scene, or stroll along the beach just steps from the resort.Travelers are encouraged to plan ahead and secure their stay early to be part of this iconic festival.Members of Marriott Bonvoy can also enjoy exclusive member rates and earn points for their Songkran getaway.Book your Songkran stay now and get ready to splash into Thailand’s most exciting celebration.

