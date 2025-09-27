Uttar Pradesh Tourism Showcases Cultural, Spiritual & Experiential Offerings at IFTM Top Resa 2025, Paris

Uttar Pradesh Tourism Stall at IFTM Top Resa Paris 2025 Inauguration of the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Stall at IFTM Top Resa 2025 B2B Meetings between the Travel Trade of Paris and the Representatives of Uttar Pradesh Tourism Traditional Kathak Dance Performances at the Stall

Strengthening Global Ties Through Dance and B2B Tourism Collaborations

LUCKNOW , UTTAR PRADESH , INDIA, September 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uttar Pradesh Tourism successfully showcased its timeless cultural, spiritual and heritage tourism opportunities at the International & French Travel Market (IFTM) Top Resa 2025, held at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles from September 23-25, 2025.Hon’ble Minister of Tourism & Culture, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Jaiveer Singh, said the state’s participation reflected its vision of positioning Uttar Pradesh as a leading global tourism destination. Uttar Pradesh is a timeless confluence of culture, spirituality and heritage. From the eternal ghats of Varanasi and sanctity of Ayodhya to the grandeur of the Taj Mahal and the living traditions of Kannauj perfumery, our state embodies the spirit of India. At IFTM Top Resa 2025, we proudly presented this splendor to Europe with the hope of deepening cultural appreciation and welcoming more European travelers to experience Uttar Pradesh.A Rich Tapestry of Experiences at the Uttar Pradesh StallThe stall was inaugurated by Mr. Naveen Kumar, Counsellor (Economic & Commercial Wing) / Head of Chancery. The Uttar Pradesh stall emerged as a vibrant cultural hub, offering visitors an immersive journey through the state’s spiritual and heritage treasures. The stall highlighted sacred and spiritual journeys, with Ayodhya, Mathura-Vrindavan, Prayagraj, Varanasi and the transformative Buddhist Circuit taking center stage. Visitors were invited to retrace the life and teachings of Lord Buddha while exploring the deep-rooted spiritual traditions of the state.Equally captivating was the focus on heritage and monuments, showcasing the Taj Mahal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the Seven Wonders of the World alongside Lucknow’s Nawabi legacy and the imposing forts of Bundelkhand. These stories of architectural grandeur reflected the timeless splendor of Uttar Pradesh’s historic past.The stall also shone a spotlight on Perfume Tourism in Kannauj, renowned as the perfume capital of India. The centuries-old deg-bhapka technique of natural fragrance-making was introduced to international visitors, fascinated by this enduring craft that continues to define Kannauj’s global reputation. Completing the cultural showcase, the stall offered a rich display of festivals, cuisine, crafts and performing arts, celebrating the living traditions of the state.Showcasing UP’s Culture through Dance PerformancesA special attraction was the showcasing of Uttar Pradesh’s Dance Performances which created a lively and engaging atmosphere for international visitors. Audiences were mesmerized by the cultural dances including Kathak, Kajri, Dedhiya and the engaging performances and interactive elements received an enthusiastic response from attendees, leaving them with memorable cultural moments and strengthening the international visibility of Uttar Pradesh Tourism.In addition to cultural showcases, the Uttar Pradesh stall also facilitated B2B meetings with global travel trade partners, opening avenues for collaboration and tourism promotion. Several co-exhibitors from Uttar Pradesh, including leading tour operators, hoteliers and travel service providers, actively participated, further strengthening the state’s presence at IFTM Top Resa 2025. Their participation ensured that Uttar Pradesh’s diverse offerings were not only experienced but also translated into meaningful partnerships for tourism growth.These engaging performances, interactive elements and productive business exchanges received an enthusiastic response from attendees, leaving them with memorable cultural moments while enhancing the international visibility and business potential of Uttar Pradesh Tourism.Uttar Pradesh – Celebrating Spirituality, Heritage and Living TraditionsAs the birthplace of Lord Rama and Lord Krishna, home to the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple and host of the world’s largest spiritual gathering, the Maha Kumbh, Uttar Pradesh continues to inspire seekers, historians and travelers alike. It’s globally renowned festivals Dev Deepawali, Taj Mahotsav, Rangotsav and the upcoming Deepotsav position the state as a year-round cultural destination.Well-connected through international airports at Delhi, Varanasi, Lucknow & Kushinagar offering authentic experiences spanning spirituality, history, cuisine and crafts, Uttar Pradesh stands as an unmissable destination for global explorers seeking the soul of India.

