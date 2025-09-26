Senate Resolution 156 Printer's Number 1179

PENNSYLVANIA, September 26 - WHEREAS, In the United States, MSK conditions are a common

cause of chronic pain and result in more than 130 million health

care visits annually, making them the number one reason people

visit their doctor; and

WHEREAS, Worldwide, back pain is the single leading cause of

disability and historically one of the most common reasons that

people in the United States are prescribed opioids; and

WHEREAS, The number of people worldwide living with back pain

is projected to increase by 36% to more than 800 million over

the next 30 years; and

WHEREAS, Doctors of Chiropractic are experts in MSK health

and offer a variety of nondrug approaches to treat common

musculoskeletal conditions such as back pain, along with advice

on nutrition, injury prevention, ergonomics and lifestyle

modifications for optimal health and wellness; and

WHEREAS, Guidelines for the treatment of low back pain or

chronic pain by the American College of Physicians, the Centers

for Disease Control and Prevention and other groups support the

use of noninvasive, nondrug approaches, such as spinal

manipulation, as a first line of defense against back pain,

before the use of pain medications and surgery; and

WHEREAS, With the theme "Get Started with Chiropractic,"

"National Chiropractic Health Month" 2025 reminds residents of

this Commonwealth that chiropractors can help maintain and

improve their MSK health throughout their lifetime, contributing

to a strong healthspan; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the month of October 2025

as "National Chiropractic Health Month" in Pennsylvania.

