Senate Resolution 156 Printer's Number 1179
PENNSYLVANIA, September 26 - WHEREAS, In the United States, MSK conditions are a common
cause of chronic pain and result in more than 130 million health
care visits annually, making them the number one reason people
visit their doctor; and
WHEREAS, Worldwide, back pain is the single leading cause of
disability and historically one of the most common reasons that
people in the United States are prescribed opioids; and
WHEREAS, The number of people worldwide living with back pain
is projected to increase by 36% to more than 800 million over
the next 30 years; and
WHEREAS, Doctors of Chiropractic are experts in MSK health
and offer a variety of nondrug approaches to treat common
musculoskeletal conditions such as back pain, along with advice
on nutrition, injury prevention, ergonomics and lifestyle
modifications for optimal health and wellness; and
WHEREAS, Guidelines for the treatment of low back pain or
chronic pain by the American College of Physicians, the Centers
for Disease Control and Prevention and other groups support the
use of noninvasive, nondrug approaches, such as spinal
manipulation, as a first line of defense against back pain,
before the use of pain medications and surgery; and
WHEREAS, With the theme "Get Started with Chiropractic,"
"National Chiropractic Health Month" 2025 reminds residents of
this Commonwealth that chiropractors can help maintain and
improve their MSK health throughout their lifetime, contributing
to a strong healthspan; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the month of October 2025
as "National Chiropractic Health Month" in Pennsylvania.
