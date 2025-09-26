Senate Bill 1020 Printer's Number 1177
PENNSYLVANIA, September 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 1177
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1020
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, MALONE, BROWN, FONTANA, KANE,
TARTAGLIONE, J. WARD, CULVER, COSTA, STEFANO, PENNYCUICK,
LAUGHLIN, HUTCHINSON, BAKER, ROBINSON, VOGEL, PICOZZI AND
COLEMAN, SEPTEMBER 26, 2025
REFERRED TO GAME AND FISHERIES, SEPTEMBER 26, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in hunting and furtaking licenses, further
providing for resident license and fee exemptions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2706(b)(1) and (1.1) of Title 34 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended and the
subsection is amended by adding a paragraph to read:
§ 2706. Resident license and fee exemptions.
* * *
(b) Disabled veterans.--
(1) Any resident disabled veteran who has a disability
incurred in any war [or], armed conflict or other period of
military service which consists of the loss of one or more
limbs, or the loss of the use of one or more limbs, or who is
100% disabled as certified by the United States Department of
Veterans Affairs, and who meets all other qualifications of
