Senate Bill 1020 Printer's Number 1177

PENNSYLVANIA, September 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 1177

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1020

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, MALONE, BROWN, FONTANA, KANE,

TARTAGLIONE, J. WARD, CULVER, COSTA, STEFANO, PENNYCUICK,

LAUGHLIN, HUTCHINSON, BAKER, ROBINSON, VOGEL, PICOZZI AND

COLEMAN, SEPTEMBER 26, 2025

REFERRED TO GAME AND FISHERIES, SEPTEMBER 26, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in hunting and furtaking licenses, further

providing for resident license and fee exemptions.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2706(b)(1) and (1.1) of Title 34 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended and the

subsection is amended by adding a paragraph to read:

§ 2706. Resident license and fee exemptions.

* * *

(b) Disabled veterans.--

(1) Any resident disabled veteran who has a disability

incurred in any war [or], armed conflict or other period of

military service which consists of the loss of one or more

limbs, or the loss of the use of one or more limbs, or who is

100% disabled as certified by the United States Department of

Veterans Affairs, and who meets all other qualifications of

