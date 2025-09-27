Submit Release
Nearly 2,000 health care facilities recognized as well-being champions 

The Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes’ Foundation has recognized 60 licensure boards and 1,850 hospitals, health systems and other care facilities for changing invasive and stigmatizing mental health questions in their licensing applications. The number of health facilities that have changed questions on their licensing applications increased 393% since September 2024, as the program expanded beyond hospitals to include all types of inpatient and outpatient care facilities. 
 

