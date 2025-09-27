Garage Rock Pioneers The Fifth Estate Unleash Second Music Video from Acclaimed Album 'Then and Now'

The Fifth Estate Band - Then And Now The Fifth Estate Band Deko Entertainment

“Junkies To The News” Premieres September 10

STOCKTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legendary rock band The Fifth Estate is set to release the second official music video from their critically praised album Then and Now. The video for the track “Junkies To The News” will premiere on September 10 at 12:00 PM EDT via Deko Entertainment’s YouTube channel.A standout track from the album, “Junkies To The News” delivers a biting commentary on media obsession and cultural overload, wrapped in the band’s signature blend of garage rock grit and modern edge. The video promises a visually arresting experience that amplifies the song’s message with raw intensity and cinematic flair. The song becomes anthemic much in the way Oasis’s do at times. But they are not like Oasis. Oasis is like them. They were first.Watch video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h_5bEeJgMgM The Then and Now Album, released earlier this year, marks a triumphant return for The Fifth Estate, bridging decades of rock history with fresh, resonant storytelling. With contributions from Grammy-winning guitarist Paul Nelson, the album has been hailed as “one of the most timeless rock and roll records out these days”.Fans can stream “Junkies To The News” now: https://push.fm/fl/cmphxkjx Order your copy on CD or Vinyl: https://www.dekoentertainment.com/inthesquare/the-fifth-estate Track list:CDHOLD YOU CLOSERJUNKIES TO THE NEWSSUZIE QMEDIA STARBANG BANG BABYA GIRL WHO CAN RIDECHEAPER AT TWICE THE PRICEBABY LOOK AT ME NOWBIGGER THAN YOUGREAT BALLS OF FIREMARYDAZESHE CAN TELL YOU SOMETHINGSO FAR AWAYJUST A SONGCYNTHIA BEND THE RULESLPSIDE AHOLD YOU CLOSERBABY LOOK AT ME NOWCYNTHIA BEND THE RULESMARYDAZESO FAR AWAYSIDE BJUNKIES TO THE NEWSMEDIA STARBANG BANG BABYA GIRL WHO CAN RIDECHEAPER AT TWICE THE PRICEBIGGER THAN YOUFor more information:Deko Entertainment–Art Has ValuePress inquiries:

