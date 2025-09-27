ICE Arrests Worst of the Worst: Criminal Illegal Aliens Convicted of Heinous Sex Crimes

WASHINGTON —U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers are arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens across the country as they carry out President Trump’s mandate from the American people to remove criminal illegal aliens from American communities.

“ICE is arresting heinous sexual predators who terrorize innocent children and families,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “In the face of sanctuary politicians comparing ICE to the Nazi Gestapo, the Secret Police, and slave patrols, the brave men and women of ICE continue to remove these monsters who are the WORST OF THE WORST and should never have been in our country. Our ICE agents are heroes for risking their lives to get these dangerous criminals off American streets.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Ronaldo Munoz-Portilla, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 in Dallas County, Texas.

Carlos Romero-Obregon, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of attempted gang assault in Queens, New York.

Kingsley Ariegwe, a criminal illegal alien from Nigeria, convicted of attempted sexual intercourse without consent in Montana.

Hector Monzon-Colindres, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of unlawful restraint in Austin, Texas.

Marvin Adonay Hernandez-Montes, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor under age 14 in Los Angeles, California.