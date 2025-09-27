Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / Criminal DLS, Ignition Interlock Violation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE               

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 25B5004299

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Josh Gurwicz

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 09/26/2025 at 1730 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Washington Street / Middlebury

TOWN/STATE: Middlebury, Vermont

 

VIOLATIONS: Driving With A Criminally Suspended License, Ignition Interlock Restricted Driver's License

 

ACCUSED: George Sheldrick 

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On September 26, 2025, at approximately 1730 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after an observed motor vehicle violation on Washington Street near the intersection with U.S. Route 7 in the Town of Middlebury. The operator was identified as George Sheldrick (41) of Pittsford, Vermont. Investigation revealed Sheldrick's Vermont driver's license was criminally suspended, and Sheldrick was required to have an ignition interlock device installed in his vehicle. Sheldrick did not have an ignition interlock device installed in the vehicle he was operating.


Sheldrick was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Sheldrick was released with a citation. 

 

CHARGE: Driving With A Criminally Suspended License, Ignition Interlock Restricted Driver's License

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/01/2025 at 1230 hours          

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

BAIL: N/A

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 


