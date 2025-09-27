New Haven Barracks / Criminal DLS, Ignition Interlock Violation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B5004299
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Josh Gurwicz
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 09/26/2025 at 1730 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Washington Street / Middlebury
TOWN/STATE: Middlebury, Vermont
VIOLATIONS: Driving With A Criminally Suspended License, Ignition Interlock Restricted Driver's License
ACCUSED: George Sheldrick
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 26, 2025, at approximately 1730 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after an observed motor vehicle violation on Washington Street near the intersection with U.S. Route 7 in the Town of Middlebury. The operator was identified as George Sheldrick (41) of Pittsford, Vermont. Investigation revealed Sheldrick's Vermont driver's license was criminally suspended, and Sheldrick was required to have an ignition interlock device installed in his vehicle. Sheldrick did not have an ignition interlock device installed in the vehicle he was operating.
Sheldrick was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Sheldrick was released with a citation.
CHARGE: Driving With A Criminally Suspended License, Ignition Interlock Restricted Driver's License
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/01/2025 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
BAIL: N/A
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
