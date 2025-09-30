Dentulu Partners with Luvline Floss to Bring Innovative, Safer, Healthier & More Meaningful Floss to Patients Nationwide

Floss with love, protect your heart with Luvline Premium Floss Dentulu Teledentistry Network

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dentulu , the nation’s leading Teledentistry network and dental innovation platform, proudly announces its partnership with Luvline Floss , a pioneering oral health brand founded on the vision of the late Dr. Benjamin Harouni. This collaboration will expand access to a safer, more effective flossing solution while honoring Dr. Harouni’s legacy of innovation, compassion, and commitment to advancing oral health.Luvline Floss is redefining dental floss with its soft, pre-expanded fibers infused with hydroxyapatite, xylitol, and vitamin E, designed to gently clean more surface area, support enamel strength, and promote gum health. Unlike conventional flosses that may contain PFAS, PTFE, and other harmful chemicals, Luvline is vegan, cruelty-free, BPA-free, and packaged in recycled materials, reflecting its mission of sustainability and patient well-being.At its core, Luvline is about love — love for health, love for community, and love for life. Science has long shown that flossing and maintaining healthy gums are closely connected to better heart health, as gum disease and oral inflammation are linked to cardiovascular conditions. By encouraging patients to floss daily, Luvline not only protects smiles but also supports the health of the heart itself. In this way, the brand’s name and mission embody more than oral hygiene — they symbolize a commitment to spreading love and protecting hearts, both figuratively and literally.“At Dentulu, we are committed to advancing the highest standards of patient care, and Luvline Floss perfectly aligns with that mission,” said Dr. Arash Hakhamian, CEO of Dentulu. “This partnership is more than just a product launch, it is a tribute to Dr. Harouni’s vision and his dedication to reimagining something as simple, yet essential, and impactful as flossing. We are honored to help carry forward his legacy.”Beyond innovation, Luvline Floss embraces a philanthropic model: for every floss sold, one is donated to Hearts Over Hate, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting victims of violence, promoting healing, and fostering education. This “give-back” approach ensures the brand continues spreading love and hope, one floss at a time.“Luvline Floss was created to protect smiles, but it also represents resilience, compassion, and the belief that small actions can make a big difference,” said the Harouni family in a joint statement. “Partnering with Dentulu allows us to share Dr. Harouni’s dream with more patients and providers than ever before.”As part of Dentulu’s growing marketplace of trusted oral care solutions, Luvline Floss will now be available to both dental professionals and patients across the United States. This partnership underscores Dentulu’s mission to integrate clinically vetted, socially responsible products into its nationwide ecosystem.In recent years, the dental industry witnessed the rapid success of Cocofloss, which set a new standard for consumer demand around premium floss. While Cocofloss proved that patients are willing to embrace floss that feels better and works better, Dentulu believes that Luvline Floss takes this innovation further. Not only is it softer, infused with enamel- and gum-supporting ingredients, and more environmentally conscious, but it is also more affordable and tied to a powerful social cause. For every floss sold, Luvline donates one to Hearts Over Hate, ensuring that each purchase contributes to improving both oral health and community well-being.Through the Dentulu Consumer Marketplace, patients can easily access innovative products like Luvline Floss directly from their providers or from Dentulu’s nationwide platform. Dentists and dental offices also benefit by purchasing Luvline and other curated oral health products by visiting www.dentulupro.com where they can make purchases at lower wholesale pricing, allowing them to provide patients with clinically trusted products while strengthening practice revenue and patient compliance.________________________________________Dentulu is the nation’s most comprehensive and widely recognized Teledentistry platform, redefining how dental care is delivered and accessed across the United States. Built by dental professionals for dental professionals, Dentulu provides a secure, HIPAA-compliant ecosystem that connects patients, providers, and industry partners through cutting-edge digital tools. The company pioneered innovations such as the MouthCamconsumer intraoral camera, and today operates a robust B2B and B2C marketplace that showcases leading dental technologies and services.With its nationwide network of licensed dental providers, Dentulu enables patients to receive professional guidance, preventive care, and advanced diagnostics from the comfort of their homes—bridging the gap between dentistry, medicine, and whole-body health. By integrating breakthrough technologies and forging strategic partnerships with forward-thinking companies, Dentulu continues to set the standard for modern dentistry and transform the patient experience.Beyond direct patient care, Dentulu also serves as a trusted network and distribution platform for product companies, dental laboratories, and service-based partners who undergo a rigorous approval process before being featured within its ecosystem. By leveraging Dentulu’s consumer-initiated model, these partners gain unparalleled access to patients nationwide while maintaining a symbiotic relationship with local dental offices and DSOs to whom Dentulu refers. This ensures that patients benefit from the latest innovations and solutions in oral health, while providers expand their service offerings and strengthen patient trust all under the oversight of Dentulu’s secure, HIPAA-compliant infrastructure voted the Best of Class Teledentistry technology back to back years at the American Dental Association.For more information or to explore partnership opportunities, visit https://www.dentulu.com/partner-with-dentulu.html About Luvline FlossFounded on the vision of Dr. Benjamin Harouni, Luvline Floss is a next-generation dental floss designed to deliver superior cleaning while being safe, sustainable, and socially impactful. Each floss combines advanced ingredients with eco-conscious packaging, while also donating to nonprofits supporting victims of violence. Learn more at www.luvlinefloss.com ________________________________________Dentulu Media Contact:Dawn SimpsonDentulu Inc+1 888-905-0226dawn@dentulu.com

