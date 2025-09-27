Colorado Green Business Network announces 24k Gold Award and Innovation Spotlight Awards to honor businesses

Denver (September 26, 2025) – Today, the Colorado Green Business Network awarded Arapahoe Basin Ski Area with the 24-Karat Gold Award for its commitment to sustainability and the success of the resort’s comprehensive waste reduction program.

A-Basin diverted over 185,000 pounds of waste from the local landfill through its organization-wide recycling and composting initiatives. This work reduces contamination and includes the collection of hard-to-recycle items, such as electronics, textiles, batteries, and light bulbs. The organization also focused on educating employees about recycling and composting items from home.

Today’s recognition event also celebrated 198 certified green businesses across the state. Together, these green businesses saved nearly 50,957 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, which is comparable to the greenhouse gas emissions produced by more than 11,880 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles over the course of one year.

“Colorado businesses are actively protecting our environment through operational efficiency and reduced energy,” said Rayna Oliker, Manager of the Colorado Green Business Network. “Our team is inspired to support the innovation and creativity of Colorado businesses.”

The Colorado Green Business Network also awarded six businesses with the Innovation Spotlight Awards for their outstanding progress and innovation in specific operational areas, such as water, energy, waste, transportation, and community.

Carver Brewing Company proudly launched ReGen Ale—a first-of-its-kind, West Slope IPA brewed with local, regenerative malt from Proximity Malt in Monte Vista and regional hops from Billy Goat Hop Farm in Montrose. The company grows the malt and hops with climate-smart practices like no-till farming and cover cropping, which reduces soil emissions, prevents land degradation, and shortens supply chains through local purchasing.

Denver Water purchased ten electric vehicles and two hybrid vehicles thanks to its Carbon Reduction Value Stream Team. They also retired some of their less efficient and environmentally-protective vehicles and heavy equipment. Through this work, the organization is expected to save an estimated 231 metric tons of CO2 equivalents annually. In 2025, Denver Water plans to purchase an additional 25 EVs, including five EV pick-up trucks.

Gunnison Country Food Pantry installed a 25-kilowatt, alternating current, solar photovoltaic system composed of 108 recycled solar panels on the roof of its building. The system is projected to produce about 26 megawatt-hours of electricity annually. The pantry partnered with Equitable Solar Solutions to collect lightly used solar panels from across the state. With their energy savings, they will be able to purchase more food and further support their community.

Ready Foods, a family-owned food manufacturer, implemented a hot grind project, which allows them to grind peppers used in their red salsa production without cooling them in water first. This change saved 4,500,000 gallons of water and $38,000 in water expenses in one year and created a more efficient process.

Revvity Inc. collaborated across departments to test if they could ship a product at ambient temperature instead of on dry ice. The experiment was a success, as the organization was able to save on dry ice, processing time, and refrigeration. The initiative saved about $41,315 annually and removed about 1,500 cubic feet of insulated packaging.

DIRT Coffee Bar created Colorado’s first community café and workforce development center. The Divergent Inclusive Representation Transforms coffee shop is tailored to neurodivergent and disability communities, where they provide tailored job readiness and development services. In addition, they replaced their front lawn with water and sensory-friendly alternatives and electrified their HVAC system!

For more information about Colorado green businesses, refer to the GreenBiz Tracker directory, visit the Colorado Green Business Network website, or contact CDPHE.greenbusiness@state.co.us.

