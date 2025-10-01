Dr. Makeba Morgan Hill Unveils Sweeping Expansion of Living4.Love™ Brand

Dr. Makeba Morgan Hill, spiritual life coach and founder of Living4.Love™, announces the brand’s expansion with new retreats, podcasts, and her forthcoming book Bloom in Any Season. Photo Courtesy of Dr. Makeba & Friends, LLC / Photo Credit: Fernanda Dam

Spiritual Life Coach Debuts, “Bloom in Any Season,” A Self-Care Guide to Help People Prioritize Their Well-being, Available for Pre-order on October 10, 2025

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Makeba Morgan Hill, Ed.D. is a spiritual life coach, bestselling author, and founder of Living4.Love™—a transformational brand guiding purpose-driven, spiritually gifted women from burnout and self-doubt to clarity, confidence, and divine embodiment. She is proud to announce a sweeping expansion, unveiling a new podcast, spiritual academy, signature coaching program, global retreats, and a forthcoming book—each designed to help women realign with their truth and thrive through life's transitions. All offerings are grounded in her proprietary 4Love Philosophy™ and Soul Bloom Method™.

Morgan Hill says, “External success is hollow when your soul is starving. These offerings create a sacred infrastructure where women and a few enlightened men can remember who they are, realign with divine truth, and bloom—on their terms, in their timing and without apology.”

Before dedicating herself fully to ministry and the healing arts, she spent over two decades in strategic planning and executive leadership within nonprofit healthcare, higher education, and philanthropy sectors.

Today, she leads with spiritual integrity and intuitive mastery as a Reiki Master Teacher, Access Bars facilitator, spiritual hypnotist, and ordained minister—helping people around the world awaken their gifts, reclaim their peace, and rise into soul-led leadership.

The expansion includes a suite of new and revitalized offerings that meet seekers at every stage of their spiritual evolution:

Living4.Love Portal – This immersive online academy and sacred community space features micro-courses, live embodiment labs, and cohort-based certifications, including Reiki Mastery. Designed to help seekers turn spiritual insight into practical, embodied wisdom.

Living4.Love Now™ – A six-month private coaching and healing experience that fuses intuitive mentorship with energy healing, Access Consciousness™ tools, and divine strategy. Each client receives a personalized Soul Bloom Pathway™ to activate their next level.

SolSocial w/Dr. Makeba & Friends Podcast (Season 2) – Released August 11, 2025, this eight-episode audio series is a guide for anyone navigating the waves of a spiritual awakening. In short, under-eight-minute solo episodes, Dr. Makeba offers grounded guidance, practical tools, and soulful encouragement to help listeners make sense of their inner shifts—from managing heightened sensitivity to embracing intuitive gifts. SolSocial is available on all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and more.

Living4.Love Notes Podcast – This season also paves the way for her upcoming Living4.Love Notes podcast, an extension of SolSocial Season 2, and launching on October 10, 2025. This spirit-led series blends sacred teaching, storytelling, and soul activism to help listeners shift from fear and lack into love, peace, and personal sovereignty. Episodes are designed as short, potent transmissions listeners can return to again and again.

Soul Bloom Retreats – Hosted in energetically potent locations including Costa Rica, Georgia, Morocco and Hawaii, these transformational experiences are true energetic upgrades. Guided by Dr. Makeba’s Soul Bloom Method™, each retreat weaves somatic practice, local ceremony, and community healing with deep empowerment work. Participants learn to trust their highest self, embody their next level, and return home with rituals and tools to integrate their transformation into everyday life not just restored, but reborn.

Bloom in Any Season: 52 Ways to Grow into Your Magical Self – More than a book, this soulful guide is an invitation back to the deepest parts of you. Blending weekly intentions, affirmations, action steps, poetry, and journal prompts, it offers 52 bite-sized yet transformative experiences designed to be read over 52 days or 52 weeks. Each entry provides a gentle nudge and grounded practice to soften self-judgment, deepen self-trust, and reconnect with the magic within. Whether you’re steady or in the storm, Bloom in Any Season reminds you that home isn’t a place—it’s you.

To explore the expanded ecosystem or join the Living4.Love Inner Circle community, visit Living4.Love, scheduled to launch October 10, 2025, at drmakeba4love.com.

About Dr. Makeba Morgan Hill, Ed.D.

Dr. Makeba Morgan Hill is the founder of Living4.Love™, a transformational brand and spiritual ecosystem designed to guide high-achieving, spiritually gifted women from burnout and performance into clarity, confidence, and divine embodiment. Her signature framework—the 4Love Philosophy™ and Soul Bloom Method™—grounds every offering across her private coaching, immersive retreats, spiritual academy, and sacred community. She is the host of SolSocial and the Living4.Love Notes podcasts and author of the forthcoming guidebook Bloom in Any Season: 52 Ways to Grow into Your Magical Self, available October 1, 2025. A three-time Amazon bestselling author, Dr. Makeba blends mystical insight with scholarly depth—holding a doctorate in Higher Education Administration from the University of Georgia, with additional degrees from Florida A&M (FAMU) and George Washington University.

