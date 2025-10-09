Tami Stackelhouse Announces Living Well With Fibromyalgia℠: Holiday Edition Summit

Tami Stackelhouse, Master Certified Fibromyalgia Coach® and host of the Living Well With Fibromyalgia℠: Holiday Edition Summit, welcomes attendees to a 10-day virtual event. Photo Credit: Emily Broadbent Photography

Navigate the Holidays with Less Pain and More Joy at Virtual Event from October 13–24, 2025

This edition focuses on practical, proven ways to help attendees enjoy the season with less pain and more joy. Our speakers aren’t just experts, they’re patients who understand fibromyalgia firsthand.” — Tami Stackelhouse

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tami Stackelhouse, Master Certified Fibromyalgia Coach® and founder of the International Fibromyalgia Coaching Institute (IFCI) — a global organization that trains and certifies coaches to help fibromyalgia patients reduce pain and improve quality of life — is proud to announce the launch of her popular Living Well With Fibromyalgia℠: Holiday Edition Summit, running October 13-24, 2025. This free, online event brings together expert coaches, inspiring patient stories, and actionable strategies to help people with fibromyalgia navigate the holidays with less pain and more joy.

Stackelhouse explains, “Our Living Well With Fibromyalgia℠ Summits are about hope and empowerment. The holidays can be especially tough for people with fibromyalgia — extra stress, travel, cold weather, and disrupted routines can easily trigger flares. That’s why this edition focuses on practical, proven ways to help attendees enjoy the season with less pain and more joy. Our speakers aren’t just experts, they’re patients who understand fibromyalgia firsthand. Attendees will walk away with practical tools and strategies to reclaim control over their health and their lives – even through the holidays.”

With more than 16 years of experience coaching fibromyalgia patients worldwide, Stackelhouse has become a trusted voice in the chronic illness community. Through IFCI, she offers the Certified Fibromyalgia Coach® and Certified Fibromyalgia Advisor® training programs, expanding access to high-quality, compassionate support for patients everywhere. She is also the executive producer of the feature documentary INVISIBLE. Her Fibromyalgia Wellness Framework℠ blends evidence-based approaches with lived experience, guiding patients toward sustainable symptom relief. Many of her clients report reductions of up to 75% in their fibro symptoms.

Unlike traditional summits, the Living Well With Fibromyalgia℠ Summits are designed with patients in mind:

- One speaker per day keeps sessions manageable and stress-free.

- Exclusive bonus interviews with Tami in conversation with expert speakers, exploring their personal fibromyalgia journeys — from life before diagnosis, to their most difficult moments, to how they found relief and what life looks like now.

- Offered as an audio podcast for easy listening anywhere, anytime, with video recordings also available through the member website for those who prefer to watch.

For those seeking deeper support, the VIP All-Access Pass offers exclusive opportunities for connection and personalized guidance:

- A private, VIP-only Facebook support group — a safe, encouraging space for understanding, accountability, and expert advice.

- A LIVE Ask Me Anything group coaching call with Coach Tami Stackelhouse.

- A LIVE Roundtable Discussion featuring event speakers sharing additional insights and answering attendee questions.

- A Holiday Success Guide with step-by-step tools to help attendees plan, pace, and thrive throughout the season.

- Lifetime access to all summit audio and video recordings for ongoing inspiration and learning.

- VIP-only bonus gifts from summit speakers to support your healing journey.

Stackelhouse adds, “The VIP experience offers attendees extra tools, deeper support, and added inspiration to help them put what they learn into practice right away — so they can feel better, enjoy the holidays, and head into the new year with more energy and confidence.”

The Living Well With Fibromyalgia℠ Summit: Holiday Edition runs October 13–24, 2025. Registration is free at FibroWellnessSummit.com. Once registered, participants will receive daily summit sessions delivered directly to their podcast app for easy access on the go, with video recordings and additional resources available through the private member website.

About Tami Stackelhouse

Tami Stackelhouse is an award-winning author, international speaker, and the host of the Fibromyalgia Podcast®, ranked in the top 1.5% of podcasts worldwide. She is the founder of the International Fibromyalgia Coaching Institute (IFCI), executive producer of the feature documentary INVISIBLE, and creator of the Fibromyalgia Wellness Framework℠, a proven system combining practical strategies, lifestyle adjustments, and holistic care. Through her coaching and training programs, Stackelhouse has empowered hundreds of thousands of patients to reduce their symptoms—many experiencing a 50–75% improvement. Recognized internationally for blending scientific credibility with personal experience, Stackelhouse is a leading voice of hope and empowerment in the fibromyalgia community.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.