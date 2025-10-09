Jennifer Wren Tolo Launches 'Permission to Pause' Stress-Reset Course

Jennifer Wren Tolo, founder of Butterfly Family Wellness, launches her new online course “Permission to Pause,” empowering women to reset their nervous systems and reclaim calm in daily life. Photo Credit: Nicole Perfeteo

On-demand Program Empowers Women to Break the Fight-or-Flight Cycle through Practical Nervous System Resets and Simple Tools

Permission to Pause gives you a practical way to notice what’s happening in your body and mind, reset your system in minutes, and return to your day clearer, calmer and more in control.” — Jennifer Wren Tolo

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jennifer Wren Tolo, founder of Butterfly Family Wellness, recently announced the launch of her groundbreaking online course, Permission to Pause, an on-demand self-paced program for women who feel stuck in fight-or-flight and find themselves caught in a reactive worry loop.The course builds mind-body awareness and introduces simple practices to reset the nervous system, helping participants reclaim their time, energy and power.

Tolo says, “So many women are running on empty, hustling through stress signals their bodies have been whispering, and then shouting for years. Permission to Pause gives you a practical way to notice what’s happening in your body and mind, reset your system in minutes, and return to your day clearer, calmer and more in control.”

Tolo is also hosting a 3-day live “Permission to Pause Bootcamp,” from October 20 - 22, 2025. The immersive, coached companion to the course offers real-time support and accountability. By providing a safe, empowering space for women to practice these skills together, it deepens their resiliency, and allows them to leave with tools they can apply immediately.

The launch comes at a time when stress is at an all-time high. According to the American Psychological Association, nearly three in four women report feeling overwhelmed by daily stress, yet few are given practical tools to manage it.

Tolo designed Permission to Pause to fill this gap by combining neuroscience, mindfulness, and soul-centered practices into one accessible framework.

A former Type-A nurse and perfectionist who battled chronic migraines, anxiety and IBS, Tolo knows firsthand the cost of ignoring stress. Her perspective deepened through profound family health crises—including guiding her son through leukemia treatment, after which he is now thriving and more than 16 years cancer-free. These experiences revealed that pausing to reconnect with the present is not indulgent but essential, cultivating clarity, calm, and strength even in chaos.

Built as a self-guided experience, Permission to Pause features short video modules, a downloadable Reflections Journal, guided meditations, and practical worksheets. Participants learn to identify hidden stressors, reframe unhelpful thought patterns, and apply Tolo’s signature ABCs of Stress Management anywhere, anytime. Unlike many programs that emphasize quick fixes, Tolo’s course teaches women to create sustainable habits that restore balance and resiliency in the long term.

Course highlights include:

- Understanding stress & perception: What stress is, how it differs by person, and how it shows up in the body, behavior, and emotions.

- Hidden stressors & resiliency: Spot energy drains you can modify, recover faster from stress, and reframe triggers.

- Self-compassion & self-care: Cultivate self-trust and prioritize practices that identify your zone of control.

- Tools for your toolbox: Breathing techniques, mindful micro-resets, and 5-minute transition rituals to balance your nervous system on the go.

- Personal empowerment plan: Integrate the right tools for you and map next steps toward a more peaceful, purposeful life.

Early feedback underscores the program’s accessibility and impact. A respiratory therapist and single mom shared, “The content is relevant, simple, and incredibly relatable. It’s not just a course, it’s a lifeline when you need it most.”

Another participant, an RN, said, “I felt empowered to take my health into my own hands. This course is a gentle reminder to check in, identify patterns, and take daily actions to change our lives to feel better.”

In addition, Tolo is currently meeting with publishers about her forthcoming book, A Mother’s Love, which, like the course, reflects her mission to help women move from survival mode to soul connection—showing that the pause is not weakness, it is the path to strength.

Learn more and sign up for updates at jenniferwrentolo.com.

About Jennifer Wren Tolo

Jennifer Wren Tolo, a transformational life coach, speaker, and author,is announcing the launch of her new on-demand online course, Permission to Pause, and is also hosting a live 3-day Permission to Pause Bootcamp for women seeking real-time guidance and accountability. An award-winning health and wellness educator and registered nurse, she blends her medical background with mindfulness, Reiki, and soul-centered practices to help women move from survival mode to sustainable balance. Through Butterfly Family Wellness, Jennifer’s courses, coaching and talks empower women to build stress resiliency, restore energy, and lead with clarity and calm. Her forthcoming book, A Mother’s Love, shares her deeply personal journey of navigating family health crises with compassion, intuition, and resilience. Learn more at jenniferwrentolo.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.