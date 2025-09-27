Highway 201 Now Designated Chief Kahkewistahaw Way

CANADA, September 27 - Released on September 26, 2025

Name Honours Chief Who Was One of the Original Signers of Treaty 4

A provincial highway north of Broadview is being named to honour one of the original signers of Treaty 4. Highway 201 will now have the dual designation of Highway 201 Chief Kahkewistahaw Way.

The 20-kilometre highway runs through Kahkewistahaw First Nation. Chief Kahkewistahaw signed Treaty 4 on September 15, 1874.

"Chief Kahkewistahaw Way recognizes a visionary chief who led his people with great distinction," Highways Minister David Marit said. "We are grateful to Chief Evan Taypotat for recommending this dual designation, which will remind us of one of the people who shaped the history of this region."

"Chief Kahkewistahaw was known for his unwavering commitment to his people and his ability to adapt to changing times while protecting our traditional lands," Kahkewistahaw Chief Evan Taypotat said. "This renaming honours not just a great chief but represents our ongoing journey of reconciliation and the important recognition of Indigenous leadership in the history of these lands."

When a highway receives dual designation, the original highway number remains. This ensures consistency for emergency responders, shippers, travelers and online mapping services.

Commemorative signs will be added to Highway 201 markers recognizing the road is now also known as Chief Kahkewistahaw Way. The distinctive sign design was developed in consultation with community members.

The name was approved by a committee that included representatives from the Government of Saskatchewan, Kahkewistahaw First Nation, Town of Broadview and Rural Municipality of Elcapo.

Highway 201 is the third provincial highway to receive a dual designation honouring an Indigenous leader, following Highway 11 Louis Riel Trail and Highway 219 Chief Whitecap Trail.

The province was also the first in Canada to recognize Treaty boundaries with official highway signs. The Government of Saskatchewan has erected signs at eight locations across Saskatchewan to mark the boundaries of each of the numbered Treaties with occupied lands. They include Treaties 2, 4, 5, 6, 6A, 8 and 10.

-30-

For more information, contact: