Government of Saskatchewan is Prepared for Canada Post Service Disruption

CANADA, September 27 - Released on September 26, 2025

Earlier this year, the Government of Saskatchewan implemented contingency plans in response to the postal labour disruptions and is prepared following the announcement of a national strike from the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) on September 25, 2025.

Ministries, Crowns and agencies put these plans in place to limit its impact on services.

The government continues to encourage all clients, suppliers and businesses to switch to direct deposit, as those payments will not be impacted by postal services.

Social Services payments

The Ministry of Social Services has a plan in place to distribute benefits in person at our service centres across the province. Most clients receive payment by direct deposit and they will not be affected by a postal disruption. We encourage clients to consider choosing direct deposit to receive benefit payments, where possible.

Saskatchewan Income Support (SIS) and Saskatchewan Assured Income for Disability (SAID) monthly benefit cheques that are normally distributed by mail will be available for in-person pick-up starting the week of Monday, September 29.

Drug Plan and Extended Benefits

Residents requiring letters to submit to their private insurance providers for Special Support, Seniors' Drug Plan, or Exception Drug Status may submit the request through the online Saskatchewan Formulary. Letters will be mailed once the Canada Post service disruption is resolved.

Health cards and vital statistics certificates

Incoming and outgoing mail delays may affect applications for health cards and certificates for births, deaths or marriages. Visit eHealthsask.ca for options to minimize delays, including ordering online.

Crop Insurance/AgriStability information and payments

The Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation (SCIC) will work with customers to determine alternate options for accessing information typically delivered through Canada Post, such as faxing, emailing or delivering to a customer service office for pick-up. Producers are encouraged to sign-up for direct deposit for receiving program payments. The direct payment form is available on SCIC's website.

Payments to Government of Saskatchewan suppliers

The Ministry of Finance will make supplier cheques available for pickup in Regina for suppliers unable to register for direct deposit. Suppliers should call 306-787-7450 to make arrangements.

Taxes, refunds and grant payments

During the postal disruption, businesses are expected to ensure they file and pay taxes to the Ministry of Finance on time. Mail delays do not change tax deadlines or the assessment of penalties and interest. For more information, please review the Information Notice - IN 2025-03, Filing and Paying Provincial Taxes During a Postal Disruption.

Tax clients are encouraged to sign up for the secure and convenient Saskatchewan eTax Services (SETS) online portal to file and pay taxes electronically and avoid any delays in meeting tax obligations.

Tax refunds and grant payments sent by direct deposit will not be delayed. You can sign up for direct deposit by emailing a completed direct deposit form to pstrefunds@gov.sk.ca or call 1-800-667-6102 to delay the refund or grant payment, or request a courier delivery at your own cost.

Crown utility accounts, bills and more

SGI, SaskTel, SaskPower and SaskEnergy invite customers to sign up for online billing and notifications to ensure they receive information about their utility bills, driver's licence and vehicle registration renewals and other important communications. This helps avoid delays in receiving bills and account updates. Longer than usual wait times for customer service representatives are anticipated in the event of postal service disruptions, so customers are encouraged to visit the respective Crown websites or to call for more information regarding customer service options. Information is also available online regarding options for paying outstanding bills in the event mail-in payments are not possible.

Public Guardian and Trustee

The Public Guardian and Trustee's office is preparing backup options for clients and client service providers who get payment cheques by mail. Many clients and service providers already use direct deposit and will not be affected. Clients and service providers are encouraged to switch to direct deposit as soon as possible. They can do so by contacting their trust officer or the Public Guardian and Trustee's office at 1-877-787-5424 or by email at pgt@gov.sk.ca.

Maintenance Enforcement Orders (MEO)

Mail delays will impact incoming and outgoing support payments made by cheque, as well as maintenance enforcement applications. For options to minimize delays, including the use of direct deposit, direct withdrawal and online banking payments, please visit: Registering Child Support Orders with the MEO. Recipients set up with direct deposit may experience delays in receiving support payments if the payor or their employer makes payments by cheque.

Clients and suppliers and businesses can visit www.saskatchewan.ca/postal-strike for more detailed information.

