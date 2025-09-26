Governor Newsom signs new landmark laws to protect reproductive freedom, patient privacy amid Trump’s war on women

“With the Governor’s signature on AB 260, California will continue to be a national leader in protecting reproductive and privacy rights,” said Assembly Majority Leader and Legislative Women’s Caucus Chair Cecilia Aguiar-Curry. “I appreciate the partnership with the Administration as we fight for the sanctity of the patient-health professional relationship, and the safety of Californians and their health providers.”

“Today, even in California, access to abortion and reproductive health care hangs in the balance. President Trump’s Administration and Republican members of Congress continue to attack reproductive health care access on all fronts, including ongoing threats to medication abortion and already successfully defunding all 109 Planned Parenthood health centers in California. And we know they won’t stop there,” said Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California CEO and President Jodi Hicks. “As Planned Parenthood fights to keep health centers open to provide the reproductive health care so many Californians rely on, Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California is grateful to the Governor for signing Assemblymember Aguiar-Curry’s bill, AB 260. This significant policy will help safeguard access to medication abortion for many Californians and protect the ability of our state’s abortion providers to continue providing this life-saving care.”

Other bills the governor signed today include:

Assembly Bill 45 by Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) – Privacy: health data: location and research.

by Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) – Privacy: health data: location and research. Assembly Bill 50 by Mia Bonta (D-Oakland) – Pharmacists: furnishing contraceptives.

California’s actions to protect reproductive freedoms

In the years since the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson decision, California has stepped up consistently to protect reproductive freedom, including: