Weekly Traffic Update: September 26, 2025

Dredging project on Kansas River to begin September 29

Beginning Monday, September 29, City contractors will begin a dredging project on the Kansas River near the Kaw Water Treatment Plant. This project will intermittently use excavators in the river to remove sediments around the water intakes for the water treatment plant before hauling them away.

During this project, the south parking lot and nearby sidewalk in Burcham Park will be closed to ensure the safety of visitors in the area. Burcham Park Trail will remain open over the course of this work.

The City anticipates this project to end November 2, pending weather or other delays.

Free State High School Homecoming Parade between 4400 block of Bauer Farm Dr. and Overland Dr.

Beginning at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 26, staging for the Free State High School parade will begin at 3:30 p.m. at 4043 W. 6th St. The parade will begin in the 4400 block of Bauer Farm Dr., and will follow westbound, north on Champion Dr. and then west on Overland Dr.

The parade will end as it stops north of Free State High School’s private drive from Overland Dr.

Mass. St. to close between 11th St. and 13th St. for Rev It Up! Hot Rod Hullabaloo

Beginning Saturday, Sept. 27, at 4 a.m., crews will close Mass. St. between 11th Street and 13th St. for the Rev It Up! Hot Rod Hullabaloo event.

Detours will be in place starting at 15th St., to Barker St. and Connecticut St., E 11th St., and then back to Massachusetts St. at 11th St. This closure will end on Saturday, September 27, at 5 p.m.

Fambrough Dr. (11th St.) to close between Maine St. and Illinois St. for KU Football Gamedays

This Saturday, September 27, Fambrough Dr. (11th St.) will close between Maine St. and Illinois St. to allow pedestrians and traffic to safely enter/exit the David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for Cincinnati versus KU.

The closure will begin five hours prior to kick-off (around 6 a.m.) and will remain in place for 45 minutes after the conclusion of the game. Fambrough Dr. will be closed for all KU home games.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.gov/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.gov