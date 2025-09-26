Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,193 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,270 in the last 365 days.

Texas Economy Expands Faster Than Nation In 2nd Quarter 2025

TEXAS, September 26 - September 26, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated the strength of Texas’ robust economy as new data released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) shows the Texas economy growing at a faster rate than the nation as a whole. The state’s real gross domestic product (GDP) expanded in the second quarter of 2025 at an annual rate of 6.8.%, well ahead of the U.S. rate of 3.8%.     

“Texas is where free enterprise flourishes and families prosper,” said Governor Abbott. “Thanks to the productivity of our skilled and growing workforce and our pro-growth economic policies, Texas is where the American Dream lives. We will continue to cut red tape, streamline regulations, and invest in career and technical training to build on this momentum for a bigger, better Texas for generations to come.”  

GDP is the value of all goods and services produced. Data from BEA also shows personal incomes in Texas increased in the 2nd quarter at an annual rate of 6.4%, ahead of the national average of 5.5%.

On Wednesday, Governor Abbott touted Texas' booming economy and finance sector during a fireside chat at the second annual Texas Economic Development Corporation Investor Summit.  

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Texas Economy Expands Faster Than Nation In 2nd Quarter 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more