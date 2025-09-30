Governor Abbott Announces Lefko Manufacturing Facility In New Braunfels

TEXAS, September 30 - September 30, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Lefko USA Inc. (Lefko) will locate their first U.S.-based manufacturing facility in New Braunfels. Lefko, a subsidiary of Centrik Capital, Inc., specializes in custom blow molding for medium to large plastic parts serving the recreation, powersports, medical, industrial, and trucking sectors. The advanced manufacturing facility will create 149 new jobs and more than $15 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $968,500 has been extended to Lefko. In addition, the company has been offered a $19,000 Veteran Created Job Bonus.

“Texas manufacturers keep industries moving forward,” said Governor Abbott. “This $15 million investment by Lefko to establish their first U.S.-based advanced manufacturing facility in New Braunfels will create good-paying jobs for hardworking Texans. Thanks to our skilled and growing workforce, easy access to domestic and international markets, and the best business climate in America, ‘Made in Texas’ has never been a more powerful global brand.”

“We are proud to grow our operations in New Braunfels and the state of Texas,” said Lefko CEO Eric Blondeau. “Texas’ commitment to advanced manufacturing and its central location give us the competitive advantage we need to serve both national and global markets. The collaboration with New Braunfels city leaders and the State of Texas made the difference in our final choice, and we look forward to a long and successful future here.”

“I am so grateful for their decision to provide job opportunities and grow here,” said Senator Donna Campbell. “The addition of Lefko’s advanced plastics manufacturing operations strengthens the region’s industrial base, diversifies our local economy, and reinforces Texas’s reputation as the nation’s best state for business.”

“Lefko’s decision to make New Braunfels home for their first U.S. manufacturing facility is a tremendous blessing for our region,” said Representative Carrie Isaac. “These 149 new jobs and significant capital investment will strengthen our local economy, support Texas families, and demonstrate once again that our state is the best place to do business. Keeping our economy strong and our job market thriving is what keeps the American Dream alive. A strong workforce keeps Texas the envy of our nation. Welcome to Central Texas, Lefko USA — we are proud to share our values with you as you grow here.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Lefko to New Braunfels,” said Mayor Neal Linnartz. “Their investment here not only speaks volumes about the competitiveness of our community, but more importantly, it means real jobs and new opportunities for New Braunfels families. We look forward to working together with Lefko to make sure that our city benefits in ways that strengthen our economy and our quality of life.”

“Comal County is proud to collaborate with the New Braunfels Chamber in supporting Lefko’s U.S. expansion,” said Comal County Commissioner Kevin Webb. “This investment not only brings quality manufacturing jobs to our community but also reinforces Comal County’s role as a strategic nexus for manufacturers seeking to innovate, expand, and succeed in our region.”

“Lefko’s decision to launch their first U.S. operation outside of Canada right here in New Braunfels is a tremendous win for our community,” said New Braunfels EDC Board President Shane Hines. “These new manufacturing jobs are possible thanks to the strong partnership and support from the City of New Braunfels, Comal County, and the State of Texas.”

TEF is a performance-based grant that may be awarded to a business relocation or expansion project for which one Texas site is in competition with out-of-state locations to create new, good-paying jobs in the community and attract significant new capital investment to the state.