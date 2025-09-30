Governor Abbott Announces Over $4.3 Million In Grants To 14 South Texas, Coastal Bend, Harlingen Area Veteran Service Organizations

TEXAS, September 30 - September 30, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) grants totaling more than $4.3 million were awarded to 14 organizations in South Texas, Coastal Bend, and Harlingen areas as part of the Texas Veterans Commission’s Grants Across Texas presentations. Administered by TVC, the funding will provide services to more than 2,170 area veterans and their families across 19 counties.

“For the brave men and women who secured our nation and defended our freedoms, Texas is forever grateful,” said Governor Abbott. “By investing in these 14 organizations and awarding more than $4.3 million in grant funding, Texas continues to strengthen our support and assistance programs for veterans and ensure that when they or their families face challenges, help is close to home. We stand shoulder to shoulder with every veteran in Texas.”

“From the Rio Grande Valley to communities across South Texas, our veterans have always stepped forward with courage and honor,” said TVC Chairwoman and Navy veteran Laura Koerner. “With these FVA grants awarded, veterans and their families in Harlingen and across the region will receive the support they need, whether it’s housing, financial aid, or counseling. TVC is honored to partner with outstanding community organizations who transform these funds into life-changing impact for veterans.”

Chairwoman Koerner presented the grants to the organizations at the Harlingen Convention Center in Harlingen. The FVA grant recipients and their services include:

Cameron County: $300,000 for financial assistance

$300,000 for financial assistance City of Harlingen: $400,000 for financial assistance and $500,000 for Housing for Texas Heroes

$400,000 for financial assistance and $500,000 for Housing for Texas Heroes Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse Coastal Bend: $200,000 for financial assistance

$200,000 for financial assistance CPLC Texas: $50,000 for Peer support services

$50,000 for Peer support services Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity: $300,000 for Housing for Texas Heroes

$300,000 for Housing for Texas Heroes Goodwill Industries of South Texas: $125,000 for skill-based training support

$125,000 for skill-based training support Hidalgo County: $300,000 for Housing for Texas Heroes and $300,000 for Peer support services

$300,000 for Housing for Texas Heroes and $300,000 for Peer support services Hidalgo County Community Action Agency: $150,000 for financial assistance

$150,000 for financial assistance Nueces County: $150,000 for financial assistance and $200,000 for Veterans Treatment Court

$150,000 for financial assistance and $200,000 for Veterans Treatment Court San Patricio County: $100,000 for financial assistance

$100,000 for financial assistance The Salvation Army - Corpus Christi: $200,000 for financial assistance

$200,000 for financial assistance Webb County: $100,000 for transportation services and $200,000 for Veterans Treatment Court

$100,000 for transportation services and $200,000 for Veterans Treatment Court Willacy County: $150,000 for financial assistance

$150,000 for financial assistance Zapata County: $200,000 for financial assistance and $400,000 for Housing for Texas Heroes

In May, Governor Abbott announced a record-breaking $46.3 million in over 200 grants to 175 organizations across Texas. This is projected to provide direct services to nearly 40,000 veterans, their dependents, and surviving spouses.

Since 2009, through the current 2025-2026 grant cycle, more than $359 million in grant funding has been awarded through more than 1,600 FVA grants.

The grants support a wide range of services from emergency financial assistance to transportation, legal services to family support services, and home modification to rental and mortgage assistance. The TVC awards grants in five categories: General Assistance, Housing for Texas Heroes, Veterans Mental Health Grants, Veterans Treatment Courts, and Veteran County Service Officers.

Funding for these grants is generated primarily by the Texas Lottery’s games designated for veteran support. People can also donate when registering their vehicles or when getting a hunting or fishing license.

Veterans in need of assistance can find organizations providing help in their area and how to contact them at https://tvc.texas.gov/fund.