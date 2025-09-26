Governor Abbott Names Esparza Chair, Appoints Connett As Commissioner Of Texas Workforce Commission

TEXAS, September 26 - September 26, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott named Joe Esparza as Chair of the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). Additionally, the Governor appointed Brent Connett to the TWC as the Commissioner Representing the Public, for a term set to expire on February 1, 2031. The Commission is charged with overseeing and providing workforce development services to employers and job seekers in Texas.

Joe Esparza of Oatmeal has served the Texas Workforce Commission as the Commissioner Representing Employers since 2023. He previously served as the Texas Deputy Secretary of State, senior appointments manager in the Office of the Governor, clerk for the City of Lubbock, and as a field technician for the Texas General Land Office. He is a volunteer for the Native Prairies Association of Texas and a member of the Knights of Columbus at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Marble Falls. He received an honorable discharge from the United States Marine Corps after eight years of active and reserve service. Esparza received a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Communications from Texas Tech University.

Brent Connett of Austin is deputy director of Appointments in the Office of the Governor. His previous experience includes senior staff-level roles in the Texas Senate and more than ten years in various leadership roles for a legislative caucus and public policy research foundation. In 2021, he was appointed to the State Employee Charitable Campaign Policy Committee, where he now serves as the chairman. Connett volunteers in multiple ministries at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Austin and with Meals on Wheels. He previously served more than 15 years in the Texas State Guard, having earned the rank of Sergeant First Class. Connett received a Bachelor of Arts in Government from The University of Texas at Austin.