Aerial Herbicide Application on the Sand Creek Desert

During the last several days of September, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will implement a targeted herbicide treatment in the Sand Creek Desert in Fremont and Clark counties. Around 2,600 acres will be treated by aerial application around the Morgan’s Crater and Dry Lake portions of Sand Creek Desert.

BLM staff will post temporary signs along roads in the area to alert hunters and other public land users at the time of the application. For more information, contact the BLM District office in Idaho Falls.