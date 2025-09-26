WDE Awarded $24.4 Million Federal Grant to Improve Literacy Instruction

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a Comprehensive Literacy State Development (CLSD) Grant totaling $24,453,007 from the U.S. Department of Education over the next five years.

The CLSD Grant is designed to strengthen language and literacy outcomes for children from birth through grade 12. Wyoming will use this investment to expand high-quality, evidence-based instruction grounded in the science of reading by focusing on professional development for educators, encouraging family and community engagement, and developing aligned literacy systems statewide.

This award also reflects the Trump Administration’s commitment to promoting evidence-based literacy instruction that is grounded in the science of reading. By prioritizing explicit, systematic, and research-aligned approaches, the administration has underscored the critical importance of evidence-aligned literacy as the foundation for student success in school, career, and life.

“This is very exciting news for our state. These funds will go a long way toward our work on literacy. Our opportunities to make a real impact have improved sustainability with this grant. Thank you to President Trump, Secretary McMahon, and the team in the U.S. Department of Education for making this happen,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder.

The WDE looks forward to working with educators, caregivers, and community partners to ensure that this grant directly benefits Wyoming’s students and strengthens alignment with the Wyoming Language and Literacy Plan.

– END –

Media Contact:

Linda Finnerty, Chief Communications Officer

307-777-2053

linda.finnerty@wyo.gov