Three-Vehicle Crash Claims The Life Of 36-Year-Old Woman In Washington County

September 26, 2025

(WILLIAMSPORT, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 36-year-old woman in Washington County yesterday.

The victim and the driver of a Honda Civic involved in the crash is identified as Kathleen Hitch, 36, of Falling Waters, West Virginia. Emergency medical service personnel from Washington County pronounced her deceased on the scene. Hitch was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Two tractor-trailer drivers, identified as Charles Fields, 60, of Knoxville, Maryland and Luis Manuel Rodriguez, 60, of Vineland, New Jersey, were transported by ambulance to Meritus Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

Around 8:39 a.m. yesterday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack responded to northbound Interstate 81, south of U.S. Route 11 (Virginia Avenue/Exit 2) for a report of a three-vehicle crash. The preliminary investigation indicates a tractor-trailer, operated by Fields, struck the Honda Civic traveling northbound on I-81 in lane two. The Honda subsequently crashed into the second tractor-trailer, operated by Rodriguez.

Lanes were closed for more than twelve hours for the crash investigation. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the road closure. Personnel from the Maryland Department of the Environment and the Washington County Fire Department HAZMAT Team responded to the scene to assist, due to one of the tractor-trailers hauling flammable materials. The Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division also responded to the scene to conduct an inspection of the commercial vehicles.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team continues to lead the active and ongoing investigation.

