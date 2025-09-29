Hitron Introduces ProInstall: Real-Time ONT/ONU Installation Visibility Tool

Helping ISPs improve first-time install success rates, reduce truck rolls, and lower costs

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hitron Technologies, a global leader in broadband customer premise equipment and network solutions, today announced the launch of Hitron ProInstall , a patent-pending software solution that helps service providers simplify and improve ONT/ONU installations.Hitron ProInstall is a PC-based application that runs on a technician’s laptop, providing real-time visibility into the ONT/ONU installation cycle with the OLT. Traditionally, technicians rely on LED indicators that can take minutes to confirm activation, often leading to unnecessary troubleshooting or premature ONU swaps. With this patent-pending innovation, technicians can see exactly where the ONT/ONU is in the process—whether initializing, registering, ranging, or fully synchronized—resulting in faster, more confident, and more accurate installs.By eliminating guesswork, Hitron ProInstall reduces wasted time in the field, prevents duplicate hardware usage, and lowers costly No-Fault-Found returns. For service providers, this translates into fewer truck rolls, reduced operational expenses, and improved customer satisfaction through higher first-time install success rates.“Hitron ProInstall equips technicians with the insight they need to complete fiber installations efficiently and correctly,” said Greg Fisher, President and CTO of Hitron Americas. “By providing visibility into each stage of the installation cycle, ProInstall boosts technician confidence while delivering measurable savings and operational improvements for ISPs.”Stop by Hitron Booth E512 at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2025 for a live demo of Hitron ProInstall and see how it streamlines installations while reducing costs.About Hitron TechnologiesHitron Technologies is creating technology for tomorrow’s networks, changing the way the world works, plays, and connects. With over 30 years of experience and more than 50 million devices shipped worldwide, Hitron provides a comprehensive portfolio of broadband solutions spanning DOCSIS and PON gateways, Wi-Fi systems, diagnostic tools, and cloud services. Many of these solutions leverage AI and advanced data intelligence, empowering ISPs to monitor connection quality, optimize service delivery, and deliver extraordinary customer experiences.

