Hitron Expands PON Portfolio with New XGS-PON Gateways Featuring Wi-Fi 7

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hitron Technologies, a leading provider of broadband access solutions, today announced the expansion of its NOVA PON portfolio with two new gateway-class devices: the NOVA2313 and NOVA2335V . By combining multi-gigabit fiber access with advanced services like Wi-Fi 7 and integrated voice, Hitron’s gateways enable operators to deliver more value to subscribers, increase satisfaction, and strengthen long-term customer loyalty through a single, powerful device.The NOVA2313 is a 10G XGS-PON ONU gateway that integrates fiber broadband with carrier-grade routing and multiple Ethernet ports. Ideal for residential and SMB environments, it removes the need for a separate router while supporting advanced features such as NAT, QoS, IPv4/IPv6 dual stack, and firewall security. With compatibility for TR-069, TR-369, and OMCI, operators benefit from streamlined provisioning, monitoring, and lifecycle management.The NOVA2335V goes further by integrating 10G XGS-PON access, dual-band Wi-Fi 7, and voice in one platform. Equipped with 4×4 radios on both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands, 4096 QAM, 160 MHz channels, Multi-Link Operation, MU-MIMO, EasyMesh, and seamless roaming (802.11k/r/v), it delivers ultra-low-latency Wi-Fi performance for bandwidth-intensive applications like UHD streaming, gaming, conferencing, and smart home services. Operators can extend their value proposition by offering fiber plus Wi-Fi 7 experiences out of the box, giving customers whole-home coverage and integrated telephony with simplified deployment.“Operators are constantly looking for ways to deepen customer relationships by delivering more value through their broadband services,” said Greg Fisher, President and CTO of Hitron Technologies. “With the NOVA2313 and NOVA2335V, we’re giving service providers the tools to do just that—multi-gigabit fiber, Wi-Fi 7, and voice in one box—improving customer satisfaction, reducing churn, and lowering operational costs.”Both the NOVA2313 and NOVA2335V will be showcased at SCTE 2025 Booth #E502 in Washington, DC. For more information about Hitron’s NOVA PON product line, visit us.hitrontech.com.About Hitron TechnologiesHitron Technologies is creating technology for tomorrow’s networks, changing the way the world works, plays, and connects. With over 30 years of experience and more than 50 million devices shipped worldwide, Hitron provides a comprehensive portfolio of broadband solutions spanning DOCSIS and PON gateways, Wi-Fi systems, diagnostic tools, and cloud services. Many of these solutions leverage AI and advanced data intelligence, empowering ISPs to monitor connection quality, optimize service delivery, and deliver extraordinary customer experiences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.