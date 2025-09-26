Featured Fugitive Captured at San Antonio Job Site

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announces the capture of this month’s featured fugitive, Robert Bustrillo-Vasquiez, a Honduran felon from Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List who was arrested this morning. A Crime Stoppers reward will not be paid for his arrest.

Robert Bustrillo-Vasquiez, 33, a criminal illegal immigrant from Honduras, was taken into custody at a job site in San Antonio. Working off investigative information, DPS Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Special Agents and Texas Highway Patrol (THP) Troopers located and arrested him. Bustrillo-Vasquiez had been wanted out of Bexar Co. since Aug. 11, 2025, for aggravated kidnapping causing bodily injury/sexual abuse, aggravated sexual assault and smuggling of persons.

Bustrillo-Vasquiez has a history of being deported from the United States dating back to 2010, with the most recent deportation taking place in February 2018. He served time in federal prison for felony reentry of a deported alien. Additionally, in 2013 and 2014, he was arrested by the Austin Police Department multiple times for assault. More information on Bustrillo-Vasquiez’ capture can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2025, DPS and other agencies have arrested 51 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including 19 sex offenders and 13 criminal illegal immigrants – with $37,000 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

