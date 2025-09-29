Greg Newbloom named to Hydro20 National Recognition List for transforming wastewater treatment

Greg Newbloom’s transformative contributions to sustainable water treatment and resource recovery have earned him a well-deserved place among the Hydro20 honorees” — Travis Loop

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greg Newbloom, founder and CEO of Membrion , has been named to the inaugural Hydro20, a national recognition list celebrating 20 individuals advancing water sustainability across the United States.Newbloom is honored for his pioneering work in transforming industrial wastewater treatment through advanced membrane technology. Recognizing the limitations of traditional polymeric membranes, which are delicate and struggle with hazardous waste streams, Newbloom developed breakthrough Electro-Ceramic Desalination membranes. These durable ceramic membranes, with pores small enough to desalinate water, enable effective treatment of complex industrial wastewater, overcoming challenges that previously restricted their use in harsh environments.Membrion’s technology is revolutionizing wastewater management, particularly in industries like semiconductor manufacturing, where it treats electro-deposition wastewater containing valuable minerals such as copper, nickel, silver, and rare earth elements. By enabling onsite treatment, Membrion eliminates the need for trucking hazardous wastewater hundreds of miles for incineration and landfill disposal, significantly reducing carbon dioxide emissions. Additionally, the technology recovers both reusable water and critical minerals, promoting circularity by returning these resources to the value chain.“Greg Newbloom’s transformative contributions to sustainable water treatment and resource recovery have earned him a well-deserved place among the Hydro20 honorees,” said Travis Loop, founder of waterloop , which created Hydro20.The Hydro20 was announced during Climate Week NYC at the Rethinking Water conference hosted by Columbia University.The Hydro20 is an initiative of waterloop, a nonprofit news outlet, presented in partnership with Sciens Water and supported by the Environmental Defense Fund, Antea Group, and Human Capital Solutions.For more information, watch Greg Newbloom’s Hydro20 profile video and visit Membrion’s website: https://membrion.com/ ***About Membrion:Membrion provides adaptive water infrastructure that helps industrial facilities future-proof their operations. Breakthrough ceramic desalination technology enables manufacturers to recover clean water and critical minerals from the toughest waste streams, ensuring reliability in the face of regulatory shifts, climate pressures, and evolving production demands. Backed by leading investors and Fortune 500 partners, Membrion is shaping the future of industrial infrastructure, where resilience and sustainability are inseparable. Learn more at membrion.com.###

Greg Newbloom’s Hydro20 profile video

