Oak City MedAesthetics Announces 'Harvest Your Glow' Virtual Event Showcasing Candela Matrix Laser Treatments

Oak City MedAesthetics Harvest Your Glow: Exclusive Virtual Event

Oak City MedAesthetics will host “Harvest Your Glow” online, Sept 29–Oct 10, 2025, featuring the Candela Matrix for skin rejuvenation.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oak City MedAesthetics will host its upcoming “Harvest Your Glow: Virtual Event” from September 29 through October 10, 2025. This two-week online program will introduce the Candela Matrix , an advanced laser skin rejuvenation technology designed to improve skin texture and appearance with minimal downtime.The Candela Matrix treatment is intended to provide smoother, firmer, and more radiant skin through a safe and minimally invasive procedure. During the event, participants will be able to learn about the technology, treatment process, and potential benefits such as softening fine lines, reducing acne scars, and enhancing overall skin quality.Event HighlightsSpecial Offer: Clients who purchase a package of three Candela Matrix face treatments will receive one complimentary Matrix body treatment. (Offer valid during event dates only.)$250 Gift Card Giveaway: Individuals who schedule a consultation or appointment during the event will be entered into a drawing for a $250 gift card, applicable toward any service. Referrals from friends will qualify for an additional entry.Virtual Access: The event will be hosted online, enabling attendees to learn about the new treatment and secure promotions from any location.Appointments are limited. To reserve, call (919) 307-7075 or schedule online via the QR code provided on promotional materials.About Oak City MedAestheticsOak City MedAesthetics provides medical aesthetics and wellness services in a professional, patient-centered environment. The organization’s mission is to help individuals feel their best through personalized treatment plans that prioritize both safety and natural-looking outcomes.The clinic offers a comprehensive selection of services, including toxin injections, dermal fillers, biostimulators, microneedling, chemical peels, PDO threads, facial treatments, and other advanced skincare solutions. Treatments are tailored to the needs of each client, with an emphasis on comfort, expertise, and effective results.Leadership and TeamSarah – Founder & Family Nurse PractitionerSarah, an Eastern North Carolina native, has lived in Raleigh for more than a decade. She holds degrees in Exercise and Sport Science (UNC Chapel Hill) and Nursing (UNC Wilmington) and has extensive clinical experience across cardiology, primary care, hospital administration, surgery centers, and medical-surgical units. In 2022, Sarah founded Oak City MedAesthetics to provide a patient-focused, integrative approach to aesthetic treatments. Her specialties include injectables, PDO collagen-building threads, microneedling, PRF therapy, chemical peels, and medical-grade skincare.Amy – Licensed AestheticianAmy brings more than 18 years of experience in spa and medical aesthetics to Oak City MedAesthetics. She specializes in skincare, chemical peels, microneedling, and laser treatments. Amy emphasizes a results-driven yet personalized approach to skincare, combining advanced methods with a focus on client well-being.Event InformationEvent Dates: September 29 – October 10, 2025Location: Oak City MedAesthetics, 9424 Falls of Neuse Rd, Ste 103, Loft 8, Raleigh, NCPhone: (919) 307-7075

