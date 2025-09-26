MITS Denver South Launches New Website to Serve South Metro Homeowners Better

MITS Denver South has launched a new website designed to help homeowners explore window treatment options and schedule in-home consultations.

We wanted the website to be simple, helpful, and representative of the same professionalism and care we bring into every home.”
— Brendan Killian, owner of MITS Denver South
SHERIDAN, CO, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MITS Denver South, a locally owned window treatment provider, has launched a new website designed to streamline access to its services for customers in South Denver and nearby communities. The platform provides a streamlined way to browse products, request in-home consultations, and explore customized window covering solutions for residential spaces.

The company serves homeowners in Englewood, Castle Rock, Parker, Littleton, and surrounding areas, offering a range of custom window treatments. The new website reflects the company’s service model, which centers on in-home consultations that enable clients to view samples and receive personalized recommendations tailored to their space, lighting, and needs.

MITS Denver South emphasizes a hands-on, local approach to window treatment selection, from initial consultation through installation. The new platform outlines the company’s core services and provides guidance on product options, including wood and faux wood blinds, cellular and Roman shades, plantation shutters, and motorized systems. It also includes a project gallery, service area details, and a scheduling form for complimentary consultations.

The website was developed in partnership with Window Treatment Marketing Pros (WTMP), a digital marketing agency specializing in the window covering industry. WTMP handled the design and implementation of the site, supporting the launch with search engine optimization, pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, and lead generation tools.

“This new site reflects MITS Denver South’s strong service model while making it easier for local homeowners to take the next step,” said William Hanke, CEO of WTMP.

Visitors can learn more about available services or schedule a free in-home consultation directly through the site at https://mitsdenversouth.com.

For other window treatment professionals interested in digital marketing support, more information is available at https://wtmarketingpros.com.

Brendan Killian
Made In The Shade Denver South
+1 (720) 458-6566
