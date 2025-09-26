Governor Katie Hobbs Appoints Virginia “Ginny” Rountree to lead AHCCCS

Phoenix, AZ - Today, Governor Katie Hobbs is appointing Virginia “Ginny” Rountree as the new director of the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS), effective Oct. 6, 2025. A health and human services expert based in Tucson, Ginny brings more than a decade of experience in public roles at AHCCCS and the Department of Economic Security (DES), as well as leadership positions in the private sector.

Ginny succeeds Kristen Challacombe, who has served as interim Director since April 2025 and will return to her previous role at the agency.

This appointment reflects the state’s commitment to addressing critical health care challenges and maintaining Arizona’s four-decade legacy of providing efficient, effective care with our innovative managed care partners. With extensive experience collaborating with Arizona’s health care providers, Ginny returns to public service ready to address challenges caused by federal health care cuts and ensure AHCCCS continues delivering critical services to Arizonans.

“Ginny is a dedicated leader with a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities in health care,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Her expertise and passion for serving our community prepared her to lead this critical agency. I’m confident she will help us protect and enhance vital health care for everyday Arizonans.”

“I am honored that Governor Hobbs has given me this opportunity to be able to serve Arizonans as the AHCCCS Director,” said AHCCCS Director nominee Virginia “Ginny” Rountree. “Access to high quality, whole-person care to help Arizonans live healthier lives is of the highest priority. I am excited to help strengthen the Medicaid system for those it serves and move this most important priority forward.”

Previously, Ginny served as deputy director of community services and managed care at DES for five years, overseeing the Division of Developmental Disabilities, child care, and Adult Protective Services. From 2014-2019, she held various roles at AHCCCS, most recently as the assistant director of the Division of Healthcare Management. Her career includes leadership positions in both government and the private sector, including her tenure with UnitedHealth Community Plan.

Ginny is a graduate of Columbia Union College in Maryland, where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

