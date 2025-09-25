Governor Hobbs Announces Appointment of Daniel R. Huff to Pima County Superior Court

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced the appointment of Daniel R. Huff to the Pima County Superior Court. Judge Huff has served on the court as a commissioner and judge pro tempore since 2024. From 2018 to 2024, he also served as a judge pro tempore for domestic relations and mental health cases in a volunteer capacity. His experience includes serving in the Child & Family Protection Division of the Arizona Attorney General’s Office and founding his own firm focusing primarily on juvenile and family law.

“In his time as a commissioner, Judge Huff has shown a commitment to improving the judiciary and access to justice,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “With a strong background in family law, I am confident that he will continue his work on behalf of the people of Pima County in promoting fairness and justice in courtroom matters that affect their lives.”

Judge Huff’s appointment is to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Peter W. Hochuli.

