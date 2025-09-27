Governor Katie Hobbs Declares State of Emergency for Gila County Flooding

The governor to hold a press conference later today to address key updates

Gila County, AZ - Governor Katie Hobbs has declared a State of Emergency for Gila County following catastrophic flooding caused by severe monsoon storms. The governor’s declaration will deploy critical state resources to support ongoing search and rescue operations, manage hazardous conditions, and aid recovery efforts for communities devastated by the disaster.

The declaration will release $200,000 from the Governor’s Emergency Fund, with the Arizona Division of Emergency Management coordinating these efforts. Governor Hobbs has authorized the rapid deployment of the Arizona National Guard to support efforts in Gila County as necessary. Statewide and interstate mutual aid, including assistance from Nevada has been activated to bolster local law enforcement, fire, EMS, and search and rescue teams.

“I’m heartbroken by the devastation in Gila county, my thoughts are with the families who have lost loved ones and the residents whose lives have been impacted,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “This declaration is a commitment to the people of Gila County that Arizona will deliver every resource available to help. We will continue to work around the clock to ensure communities throughout Gila County that have been impacted by devastating flooding have the support they need to protect life and property.”

Prior to this declaration, the state delivered the following support to assist ongoing efforts:

SEOC activation: The State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) is activated at a Level 1 with 24-hour staffing from 20 agencies and more than 45 personnel.

Search and rescue: Over 70 personnel from six different county Sheriff’s Offices and DPS are engaged in search and rescue operations.

HAZMAT response: Six HAZMAT teams from eight agencies, including mutual aid from California, are addressing hazardous materials incidents.

ADOT Support: More than 25 ADOT staff and crews have supported with road clearance.

Aviation Support: DPS Ranger and DPS UAS are deployed for aerial search and rescue, with AZNG aviation on standby.

Governor Hobbs strongly urges all residents to follow official information sources for updates on evacuation status, road closures, and public safety advisories.

