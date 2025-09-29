Palmaïa – The House of AïA Appoints Pilar Rios as Senior Commercial Director

Palmaïa – The House of AïA, recognized as a leading Luxury Wellness Resort where nature, conscious living, and elevated experiences converge, is delighted to announce the appointment of Pilar Rios as its new Senior Commercial Director. Palmaia is a groundbreaking wellness concept nestled between the jungle and the ocean on Mexico’s Riviera Maya. Honored with two Michelin Keys, Palmaïa is more than a wellness resort, it is a space that invites travelers to maintain and enhance their holistic health while exploring new and exciting experiences.

RIVIERA MAYA, MEXICO, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palmaïa – The House of AïA, recognized as a leading Luxury Wellness Resort where nature, conscious living, and elevated experiences converge, is delighted to announce the appointment of Pilar Rios as its new Senior Commercial Director.

In her new role, Rios will lead the resort’s comprehensive commercial strategy, overseeing Sales, Revenue Management, Reservations, and Marketing. With more than two decades of experience in the global luxury hotel industry, she brings a unique ability to merge strategic vision with commercial insight—driving growth, brand positioning, and innovation across international markets.

Most recently, Rios served as Regional Director of Sales & Marketing for Hilton’s Resorts, Luxury, and Lifestyle division in the Caribbean and Latin America (CALA), where she spearheaded revenue strategies for a portfolio of 19 luxury properties. Her career also includes senior leadership positions with Chablé Hotels, Viceroy Hotels & Resorts, Banyan Tree Hotels, and Melia Hotels International, where she achieved significant milestones in market expansion, revenue growth, and global partnerships.

“Pilar’s proven track record in luxury hospitality and her ability to build strong international partnerships make her a perfect fit for Palmaïa,” said Javier Moncayo, Managing Director of Palmaïa – The House of AïA. “Her expertise will be instrumental as we continue to expand our global presence while staying true to our vision of sustainability, wellness, and authentic transformation.”

Throughout her career, Rios has been recognized for her strategic foresight, leadership, and deep industry relationships. She has represented top luxury brands at leading international trade shows, secured key partnerships with global consortia, and developed high-performing teams known for consistently delivering results.

Her appointment underscores Palmaïa’s mission to set new standards in eco-luxury hospitality, offering guests immersive and holistic experiences that connect deeply with nature, wellness, and self-discovery.

About Palmaïa – The House of AïA

Palmaia is a groundbreaking wellness concept nestled between the jungle and the ocean on Mexico’s Riviera Maya. Located in a sacred, energetic place, the 234-room property offers a non-prescriptive approach to a healthy stay that is centered on four pathways of AiA \ Wellness — healthy gastronomy; music and sound experiences; classes for personal expression, movement and inward focus; and spiritual guidance and bodywork experienced during spa sessions, rituals, and ceremonies. The resort’s wellness offerings are delivered by an unparalleled collection of healers, spiritual guides, and teachers who come from around the world to provide guests with a holistic wellness experience.

Honored with two Michelin Keys, Palmaïa is more than a wellness resort, it is a space that invites travelers to maintain and enhance their holistic health while exploring new and exciting experiences.

