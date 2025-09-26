Bainbridge, Decatur County, GA (September 26, 2025) – The GBI has arrested and charged Cody Ryan Lambert, age 28, of Donalsonville, Seminole County, Georgia, with Sexual Exploitation of Children.

In August 2025, the GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit began an investigation into Lambert’s online activity after receiving a Cyber Tipline Report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the possible online possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material. This investigation led to Lambert’s arrest. The Miller County and Decatur County Sheriff’s Offices assisted with the investigation and arrest of Lambert.

Lambert was booked into the Decatur County Jail.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed with the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the trade of child sexual abuse material. The ICAC Program, created by the US Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’sChild Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870 or report via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at Cybertipline.org.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.