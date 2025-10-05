Douglasville, GA (October 5, 2025) - At the request of the Douglasville Police Department, GBI Agents are investigating the death of Sabrina Walker, age 56, of Douglasville, GA. GBI Agents are also investigating a related officer involved shooting in Douglasville, GA. One man was injured in the officer involved shooting. No officers were injured in the incident.

Preliminary information indicates that on October 4, 2025, at about 9:27 p.m., Douglasville Police Department officers responded to a 911 call regarding a domestic incident at a home on Littlebrook Way in Douglasville, GA. When officers arrived, they observed a woman lying in the yard with unknown injuries and a man standing nearby. Officers confronted the man, who was later identified as Volanta Lejuan Walker, age 51, of Douglasville, GA. Walker was armed with a handgun, and officers gave commands for him to drop his gun. Volanta Lejuan Walker refused to comply with the officers and pointed the handgun toward the officers, and an officer shot him. Aid was rendered to Walker, and he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The woman who was on the ground when officers arrived has been identified as Volanta Lejuan Walker’s wife, Sabrina Walker. She was pronounced deceased on the scene. Information indicates that the couple had gotten into an argument inside the home, and Volanta Lejuan Walker chased Sabrina outside, where he shot her.

Sabrina Walker’s body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy.

Once the investigation is complete, the officer involved shooting case will be turned over to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office for review. The death investigation will be turned over for prosecution.