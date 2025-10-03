Whitfield County, GA (October 3, 2025) - At the request of the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating the death of Michael Cronin, age 59, of Dalton, GA.

On October 1, 2025 at about 11:00 p.m., the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding a woman, later identified as Requiya Kierra Reynolds, age 33, of Memphis, TN, was covered in blood at the Dollar General on Beaverdale Road. Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene. Reynolds told first responder personnel that she stabbed a man at a home located in the 2000 block of Dawnville Beaverdale Road.

Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the home on Dawnville Beaverdale Road and found Cronan dead on the floor of the living room with apparent stab wounds.

Reynolds was taken to the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office, where she was charged with Murder. Reynolds is being held without bond at this time.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office at 706-278-1233. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once complete, the case file will be given to the Whitfield County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.