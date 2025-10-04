Henry County, GA (October 2, 2025) – On September 25, 2025, the GBI’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) Unit and the Henry County Police Department collaborated in a targeted operation focused on demand reduction in the commercial sex trade. The joint mission aimed to apprehend individuals attempting to purchase sex and to offer support and services to those being exploited.

The following five people were arrested and charged with Pandering:

Scout Bigger, age 25, of Woodstock, GA; Occupation – Bartender

Isaac Irizarry, age 26, of Lawrenceville, GA; Occupation – Clarke County Sheriff’s Office Jailer

De’Montae Martin, age 26, of Gainesville, GA; Occupation – Unknown

Darroyln Simmons, age 55, of Locust Grove, GA; Occupation – U.S. Customs Agent

Kerry Vanderford, age 55, of Hampton, GA; Occupation – Teacher at Luella High School

All five individuals were booked into the Henry County Jail and have since bonded out.

During the operation, one woman was safely recovered and given immediate assistance and access to services to ensure her safety and well-being.

The GBI and the Henry County Police Department encourages the public to assist in these efforts. Anyone with information is asked to contact the HCPD VICE Unit at (770)288-6272. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.