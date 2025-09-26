Expect slow traffic on I-17 south of Flagstaff Monday, Sept. 29

FLAGSTAFF – Drivers using Interstate 17 between Flagstaff and Munds Park should plan for slow traffic and delays on Monday, Sept. 29, for work taking place on the wildlife overpass under construction near Willard Springs Road.

Crews will be shifting traffic from the southbound lanes of I-17 to the northbound side of the interstate. The work to put that shift in place will require traffic to slow down, adding extra time for travel in the area, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT anticipates the majority of the work zone changes will take place Monday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The traffic shift will have drivers sharing northbound I-17 using one lane in each direction. That will allow crews to form the bridge deck for the portion of the wildlife overpass above southbound I-17.

ADOT is partnering with the Arizona Game and Fish Department on the $15.8 million wildlife overpass. The project, funded through a federal grant, is an effort to improve wildlife habitat connections while reducing the risk of crashes involving animals, especially elk and deer.

The project is scheduled for completion by fall 2026.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and via the AZ511 app (download free for Apple and Android devices). ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its X/Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.